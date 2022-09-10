Reaction of the brother of Yúniol Ramírez to the sentence in the OMSA case

Lawyer Ramon Ramirez Ferrerasbrother of yuniol ramirezdescribed today as “corrupt, concealing and delinquent” the indictment in the case file of the Metropolitan Bus Services Office (OMSA).

“We always maintained that this was a corrupt, cover-up and criminal accusation, made with the sole purpose of covering up all those who murdered Yúniolto the main responsible”, said Ramirez Ferreras.

“The sentence is proof of that, the judges rule according to the evidence. The Public ministry from the imposition of a measure of coercion He did not introduce, nor did he accuse with evidence that would compromise the criminal responsibility of almost none of those accused, ”he indicated.

You could read: OMSA case: Argenis Contreras sentenced for the death of Yúniol Ramírez

On the sentence of 20 years in prison for Argenis Contrerasthe brother of yuniol ramirez stated the same was imposed by attention of the case in the society.

“Those 20 years that imposed on Argenis basically it was because of society, because of the type of case (…) A Populist Public Ministrythey ask for 30 years where there is no murder weapon with a corrupt cover-up accusation, “said Ramírez Ferreras.

Camacho, Rosalba and Olga

On the role played by prosecutors Wilson Camacho, Rosalba Ramos Y Olga Dinathe brother of yuniol ramirez He criticized that they had not reformulated the file so that things were “well done.”

“camacho it’s as sneaky as Rosalba Ramosbecause being able to reformulate the file and do things well, they simply left it that way, because from the beginning they had a agreement with Argentina. He spent five days questioning him, gave him information, did not use it, covered up all the bullshit and nonsense he did Rosalba Ramos Y Olga Dinabecause the crime of Yuniol it was a political crime”, stated Ramón Ramírez Ferreras.

court decision

The judges of the Second Collegiate Court of the National District Argenis Contreras sentenced to 20 years of prison for the murder of the professor yuniol ramirez in 2017 after almost five years in a judicial process that was lengthened by the actions of the main defendant.

You can read: Yúniol-Omsa Case | “El Grande” awaits the ruling with “great anxiety,” says his lawyer

Meanwhile, the former administrator of the Metropolitan Bus Service Office (OMSA), Manuel Rivas, was discharged from the accusation, as well as the wife of Argenis Contreras; the other defendants Víctor Ravelo Campos and José Antonio Mercado Blanco, alias “El Grande”, were ordered released from preventive detention and released.

Likewise, Lilian Francisca Suárez Jáquez and Jorge Luis Abreu Fabián (El Taxista) were discharged due to insufficient evidence.