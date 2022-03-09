Reactions of Mexican soccer for the death of Tomás Boy

The death of Tomás Boy motivated Mexican soccer teams and characters to send a message about the death of the former player, through social networks

Tomas Boy Espinoza passed away the night of this Tuesday, March 8, after being hospitalized the day before in Mexico City. The death of the former captain of the Mexican National Team in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico and legend of the tigers woke up messages in memory of The boss.

“Today a ‘𝗝𝗲𝗳𝗲’ reaches heaven and from here we send a hug to him and his family,” he sent condolences tigers from his Twitter account, to the family of the historic scorer, who until a couple of years ago was the top scorer, until André Pierre Gignac surpassed the mark.

The French striker sent a message on Instagram for the death of Tomás Boy: My deepest condolences to the family of Tomás Boy. Today we lost a great Chief, Mexican soccer legend, forever in the history of our Club Tigres! With all my respect and admiration! RIP”.

Mikel Arriola, AmericaChivas and the Mexican National Team also sent condolences for the death of Thomas BoyTricolor player who led the team to the quarterfinals of the 1986 World Cup.

“We mourn the sensitive passing of Tomas Juan Boy Espinoza, prominent former footballer and technical director. We express our deepest condolences to his loved ones and family. RIP,” America said on social media.

Classmates from Boy like José Ramón Fernández and David Faitelson also remembered the Chief, his personality and style that marked the Mexican soccer industry.

“It is with great sorrow and sadness that I learned of the death of Thomas Boy. Great footballer, excellent coach and better human being. RIP. Hug your family. @AndresBoy”, published the journalist.

“I don’t think so! the great Thomas Boy has died. Born leader, great footballer, likeable, strong personality, good friend, great connoisseur of football… and I couldn’t finish listing qualities. It makes me very sad! With all my affection, a big hug to his family. Fly high Tomás and #QEPD”.

