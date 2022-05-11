NewsUS

Reactions to the murder of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci in Colombia

(CNN Spanish) — The president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, described the murder of the prosecutor of the Specialized Unit for the Fight against Drug Trafficking of Paraguay, Marcelo Pecci, in Cartagena, Colombia, as a “cowardly murder”.

The crime occurred this Monday on the island of Barú, south of Cartagena, on the Colombian Caribbean coast, when subjects arrived on jet skis and shot Pecci, said the Decameron hotel chain, where the couple was staying.

The president of Colombia, Iván Duque, said that the investigations of the facts are being carried out. Meanwhile, Marcelo Pecci’s wife, Claudia Aguilera, who witnessed the event, is in good condition and is being cared for by members of the Paraguayan embassy in Colombia, according to the Paraguayan interior minister, Federico González.

President Abdo Benítez condemned the crime of prosecutor Pecci and said that Paraguay will redouble “its commitment to fight against organized crime.” He also sent condolences to the relatives of the prosecutor.

For his part, President Iván Duque said he spoke with President Abdo Benítez “to agree on all cooperation to find those responsible” and indicated that the director of the Police is in Cartagena to advance the investigations.

The Network of Anti-Drug Prosecutors of Ibero-America (RFAI_AIAMP), made up of prosecutors from 20 countries, said that Pecci was “an exceptional prosecutor committed to his work as a service to Paraguayan society and as a way to contribute to a safer world.”

“Marcelo was an example for everyone and now he leaves us with a huge void and heartbreak,” said the RFAI_AIAMP.

The United States ambassador to Paraguay, Marc Ostfield, said that the event mourns the countries and that after Pecci’s crime “we will strengthen joint work to confront organized crime in #Paraguay and the hemisphere.”

The Undersecretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs of the United States, Brian A. Nichols, reaffirmed the country’s commitment to work with the authorities of Paraguay “and of all the countries of the continent, in the fight against organized crime.”

Paraguayan Attorney General Sandra Quiñonez Astigarraga sent her condolences for the murder of the specialized prosecutor and said that his death “mourns the entire family of the Public Ministry and Paraguay”

“We will not rest until we get those responsible materially and morally for this heinous attack to answer to justice,” the Paraguayan prosecutor wrote.

Sole Núñez, candidate for the presidency of Paraguay, said that the country is in mourning and that Pecci’s crime was “one more battle won by organized crime, the mafia and drug traffickers who have infiltrated all our institutions and the daily political practice.

Deputy Carlos Relax sent his condolences to the family of prosecutor Pecci and paid tribute to the prosecutor’s work. “Paraguay is in mourning and I pay tribute to Pecci’s valor and courage,” Relax said.

