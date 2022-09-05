reactions to the result of the plebiscite in Chile

Gabriel Boric: Today Chile has proven to be demanding 3:30

(CNN Spanish) — Millions of Chileans voted to decide whether to approve or reject a new Constitution to change the one established during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

With more than 99% of the tables counted, the rejection of the new constitution obtained 62% of the votes. The “approval” achieved 38%.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric, who had backed the constitutional draft that was rejected in Sunday’s plebiscite, was one of the first to react, and he did so with a pro-democracy message.

“The desire for change and dignity requires our institutions and political actors to work with more effort, dialogue, respect and care, until we arrive at a proposal that interprets us all,” he said on Twitter and in a message on television.

The yearning for change and dignity require our institutions and political actors to work with more commitment, dialogue, respect and affection, until we arrive at a proposal that interprets us all. Here we go. Long live democracy and long live Chile! pic.twitter.com/f5rQv2G5mJ — Gabriel Boric Font (@gabrielboric) September 5, 2022

Former Chilean presidential candidate José Antonio Kast celebrated the victory of the rejection in the plebiscite and said that Chile is “after tonight, a freer country with hope.”

Chile is a great nation and after tonight, a freer country with more hope.#Let’s Recover Chile 🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/973TFrf7Ch – José Antonio Kast Rist 🇨🇱 (@joseantoniokast) September 4, 2022

But the reactions also came from other countries in the region.

One of the most controversial was that of the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who, after knowing the results of the plebiscite in Chile, said in a brief tweet that: “Pinochet revived.”

Pinochet revived. https://t.co/zixLipcXsU – Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) September 4, 2022

In a second tweet, Petro added that “only if the democratic and social forces unite, will it be possible to leave behind a past that stains all of Latin America and open the democratic alamedas.”

Only if democratic and social forces unite will it be possible to leave behind a past that stains all of Latin America and open the democratic alamedas. – Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) September 4, 2022

In Bolivia, former President Evo Morales said on Twitter that he saluted the “democratic vocation of the Chilean people” and that “not all constituent processes are easy.”

We salute the democratic vocation of the Chilean people who peacefully participated in the constitutional referendum. Not all constituent processes are easy. The struggle of the peoples for inclusion, solidarity and dignity will continue as long as injustice and inequality exist. – Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) September 5, 2022

The former president of Argentina Mauricio Macri also went to Twitter to give his position on the plebiscite in Chile. Macri wrote that “a Constitution is a consensual agreement, not the imposition of some on others.”

“In Chile common sense prevailed,” he added.