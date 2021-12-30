Business

Read also -> A 2 euro coin that is worth a hundred thousand times more

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman6 hours ago
0 53 2 minutes read

It looks like a common one euro coin but it is not. The specimen has numerous minting errors that make it extremely precious. See if you also have one of yours: it is worth a win of the important ones.

Imagine making a big lottery win, without even having to buy a ticket. This is what could happen if among your apparently insignificant one euro coins you find an imperfect one like this one.

The announcement of the sale of the coin | Ebay
The announcement of the sale of the coin | Ebay

What makes it precious are its flaws. A bit like what happens to movie stars, who are never an example of perfection but remember, who for a slightly lame walk (John Wayne for example), who for a slight squint, who maybe for a nose a a little more important than normal.

Read also -> If you have a 50 cent coin like this you can buy us a new car

In the case of this coin of 2002 (the first year of introduction of the euro, the minting error is visible on both sides, they are missing numerous stars And the signature is missing. A real disaster for those responsible for the hasty market launch. A wonderful stroke of luck, for those who find it in their purse

And, last but not least, learn to recognize it.

The front of the coin | Ebay
The front of the coin | Ebay

Read also -> If you have this coin in your pocket, you can safely stop working

At this moment, the imperfect coin is sold on ebay at the price of 49,000 euros.

A mind-boggling figure. And it would not be really bad to have the problem of thinking about what to do with completely unexpected 49,000 euros, which fell into our pockets without warning.

Here’s how to recognize the euro that is worth 49,000

In the photos, the characteristic imperfections of the coin they are very clear.

The most important is the lack of a signature. Truly unforgivable for those who authorized the circulation.

The back of the precious Vitruvian man | Ebay
The back of the precious Vitruvian man | Ebay

Read also -> Did you know that a single coin can reach an inestimable value?

But from the moment of that mistake, a small number of “Vitruvian men” have been hiding among the more normal one euro coins, ready to make the fortune of those who are able to recognize them.

Read also -> A 2 euro coin that is worth a hundred thousand times more | Here’s how to recognize it

A high-powered car? An apartment? The extinction of your mortgage? What would you do with a euro? The only embarrassment is that of choice.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman6 hours ago
0 53 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Nuclear fusion, we are close to producing more energy than is used for the reaction

4 weeks ago

With 5G CO2 emissions savings, equal to 35 million cars – Hi-tech

November 12, 2021

One Christmas present a day: -9

2 weeks ago

“Scam artists” with (fake) Polaroid- Corriere.it business cards

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button