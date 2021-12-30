Read also -> A 2 euro coin that is worth a hundred thousand times more

It looks like a common one euro coin but it is not. The specimen has numerous minting errors that make it extremely precious. See if you also have one of yours: it is worth a win of the important ones.

Imagine making a big lottery win, without even having to buy a ticket. This is what could happen if among your apparently insignificant one euro coins you find an imperfect one like this one.

What makes it precious are its flaws. A bit like what happens to movie stars, who are never an example of perfection but remember, who for a slightly lame walk (John Wayne for example), who for a slight squint, who maybe for a nose a a little more important than normal.

In the case of this coin of 2002 (the first year of introduction of the euro, the minting error is visible on both sides, they are missing numerous stars And the signature is missing. A real disaster for those responsible for the hasty market launch. A wonderful stroke of luck, for those who find it in their purse

And, last but not least, learn to recognize it.

At this moment, the imperfect coin is sold on ebay at the price of 49,000 euros.

A mind-boggling figure. And it would not be really bad to have the problem of thinking about what to do with completely unexpected 49,000 euros, which fell into our pockets without warning.

Here’s how to recognize the euro that is worth 49,000

In the photos, the characteristic imperfections of the coin they are very clear.

The most important is the lack of a signature. Truly unforgivable for those who authorized the circulation.

But from the moment of that mistake, a small number of “Vitruvian men” have been hiding among the more normal one euro coins, ready to make the fortune of those who are able to recognize them.

A high-powered car? An apartment? The extinction of your mortgage? What would you do with a euro? The only embarrassment is that of choice.