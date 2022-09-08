Read cinema | The Cinema of LoQueYoTeDiga

There are good examples of Westerners raised in Japan, like the stupendous and prolific Amélie Nothomb; curious gastronomes like Matt Goulding, or movies like “Lost in translation” by Sofia Coppola, but none of his experiences have reached as deep into Japanese customs and psychology as Jake Adelstein has, where he has lived for more than 30 years. His book has just inspired the television series of the same title.

Title: “Tokyo Vice”

Author: Jake Adelstein

Editorial: Peninsula

At age 19, Jake transferred from his native Missouri to a Japanese university. Five years later he did something no Westerner had ever attempted. He managed to become one more journalist in the events section of the most important newspaper in Japan. For twelve years he covered cases related to extortion, murder, human trafficking, tax corruption and the Yakuza mafia. He did not hesitate to delve into the underworld of the capital and, against all odds, he became the preferred interlocutor of the largest criminal organization in Japan, while continuing to collaborate with the police. A dangerous position.

When his latest investigation uncovered a scandal that spread from the neon-saturated streets of Tokyo to the offices of the FBI, compromising his native foreign policy, he began to fear for his life and that of his Japanese family. He needed protection or to get away safely.

The book where he recounts his experiences was published in 2009, but it was translated into Spanish last year, while the final touches were being given to the television series that had just premiered.

After leaving the Yomiuri Shimbun in 2009, he continued his work as an investigative journalist for various outlets: the Los Angeles Times, Asia Times, Vice News, Forbes, and The Daily Beast. In the meantime, he wrote two books, “The Last Yakuza” and “Pay the Devil in Bitcoins,” and became a Buddhist priest in 2017, aged 48.

Carlos Lopez-Tapia