Read cinema | The Cinema of LoQueYoTeDiga

Are we like the monkeys in “2001, a space odyssey” (1968) before the complex horizons proposed by the most advanced science? The image forms part of the conclusion of an excellent book.

Title: “A Terrible Green”

Author: Benjamin Labatut

Editorial: Anagram

Among the few things that the German scientist Fritz Haber had when he died, a letter written to his wife was found. his wife was none other than Germany’s first Ph.D. in chemistry, and she had shot herself with her husband’s gun, realizing that he was not at all sorry that he had invented the first weapon of mass destruction: trench gas. of World War I.

In the letter, Haber confesses that he feels unbearable guilt; but not because of the gas that horribly killed thousands of soldiers, but because his method of extracting nitrogen from the air had altered the natural balance of the planet in such a way that he feared that the future of this world would not belong to the human being but to to plants, since it would be enough for the world population to decrease to a pre-modern level for just a couple of decades for them to be free to grow without restraint, taking advantage of the excess nutrients that humanity had bequeathed them to spread over the face of the earth until it is completely covered, drowning all forms of life under a terrible greenery.

For his discovery to extract nitrogen from the air, he had been awarded the Nobel Prize, while he took refuge in Switzerland to avoid being tried as a war criminal. Finding him would make it possible to grow food until ending the theory that the planet could not feed more than a couple of billion people, and also the plundering of graves by the thousands to extract nitrogen from the bones of people and animals. Today, half of the nitrogen that enters our bodies is a product of Haber’s work.

Benjamín Labatut details it in one of the most peculiar, attractive and disturbing books of recent years; which begins with a children’s gas mask, which has already been translated into more than twenty languages ​​and which last year former President Obama included among the books he planned to read in the summer.

Benjamín takes us, between reality and fiction, into the lives of physicists, chemists and mathematicians who influence our lives more than we can think, although a large majority of us do not know exactly how it happened. With a couple of books, this Chilean of Dutch origin has become a good representative of his country’s literature, and he closes “Un verdor terrible” with a cinematographic “touch” with a very recognizable apocalyptic aroma.

“…the sudden realization that it was mathematics – and not atomic bombs, computers, biological warfare or the climate apocalypse – that was changing our world to such an extent that, in just a couple of decades, At best, we just won’t be able to understand what it means to be human. Not that we ever could, but things are getting worse now. We can smash atoms, be dazzled by first light, and predict the end of the universe with just a handful of equations, doodles, and arcane symbols that ordinary people can’t understand even though they govern their lives down to the smallest detail. But it’s not just ordinary people: scientists themselves have stopped understanding the world. Look at quantum mechanics, for example, the crown jewel of our species, the most precise, beautiful and far-reaching physical theory we have ever invented. It is behind the internet, behind the supremacy of our cell phones, and it offers the promise of computational power only comparable to divine intelligence. It has transformed our world beyond recognition. We know how to use it, it works by some sort of miracle, and yet there is not a soul on this planet, no one living or dead, who really understands it. The mind cannot deal with its paradoxes and contradictions. It is as if the theory has fallen to Earth like a monolith from space, and we just crawl around it like apes, playing with it, throwing stones and sticks at it, without any real understanding.”

Carlos Lopez-Tapia