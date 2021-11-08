Read the latest news on Jaden Smith, Will Smith’s son

When you are the son of two Hollywood celebrities and your father is in the elite of the most important and influential actors of the last thirty years, pursuing the same career can be a risk. He doesn’t have to think the same way, though, Jaden Smith, son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith (now addicted to polyamory). Or at least, when he started taking his first steps in the world of acting, he had the necessary recklessness not to ask himself these problems.

He was, in fact, only an eight-year-old when he played the role of Christopher Gardner in the film The pursuit of happiness, which saw him protagonist alongside dad Will. For his part in the film directed by Gabriele Muccino, Jaden was awarded with the Breakthrogh Performance at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards. Not a bad debut, in short. Below we will deal with the evolution of his career and we will discover numerous details about the life of the young actor.

Who is Jaden Smith, son of Will Smith



Jaden was born in Malibu, California in July 1998 and as we have seen he began to show his strong artistic vein as a child. The limelight and the notoriety of his parents have created several imbalances in the growth path of the boy, who did not finish his studies at a school, but following private lessons at home. Jaden also had to deal with, overcoming it, an eating disorder caused by the extreme diet regime he underwent for a period. He ate only once a day and was strictly vegan. Thanks also to the intervention of his family, he has found a balanced relationship with food and today he follows a less strict vegetarian diet. After pursuing an acting career for many years, Jaden took a break from acting and started working in the world of music and fashion.

Jaden Smith, the singing career

Jaden’s character and great communication skills make him a recognizable symbol of the new generation and the most influential of the children of Hollywood celebrities. The over 17 million followers who follow the boy on Instagram represent an excellent starting point for building an alternative career independent from that of his parents. And Jaden was able to seize the moment, showing his skills as a hip hop singer and stylist and model. In music, Will’s son started getting serious in 2014, working on his first album. Syre, was released in November 2017, after three extracts were published during the year: Fallen, Batman And Whatch me. With the song Icon, Jaden peaked at number three on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart, published by the weekly Billboard. Subsequently, on the occasion of his twentieth birthday, Jaden released his new project, the single Ghost, on Instagram and after a few days on streaming platforms.

Jaden Smith the world of fashion

Jaden’s first runway sortie dates back to 2016 and did not go unnoticed. He was in fact chosen by Louis Vuitton as a model to promote women’s clothing. The boy wore a skirt and the fact created quite a stir, as Will’s son was the first male used by the maison to sponsor women’s clothing. The symbolic value of the gesture was underlined by Jaden himself, who declared that he accepted the job also because “when a boy goes to school with a skirt, he will not be beaten and the bullies will not be angry with him”. Beyond the catwalk, the boy’s style responds a lot to gender-fluid canons and the desire to appear at different times, depending on how he feels most at ease, clearly shines through his choices in terms of look. Even before the experience with the fashion house, Jaden had founded his own brand in 2013, the MSFTSrep, which produces sweatshirts, t-shirts, vests and trousers. Sources of inspiration for the style adopted by Will’s son, as stated by himself, are the character of Batman, rapper Tyler, The Creator and the god of the sea in Greek mythology, Poseidon.

Gossip and the private life of Jaden Smith



There are several rumors that accompany the love life of Jaden Smith, who has never made explicit statements about it, but who many consider bisexual. The most important official relationship he has had, as it turns out, is with 26-year-old Instagram star Sarah Snider, who had previously starred in a flirtation with Leonardo Di Caprio. The 22-year-old was also engaged to 21-year-old American actress Odessa A’zion. But it is from last February, the unconfirmed news that has intrigued the world of gossip. Some shots, in fact, seemed to immortalize Jaden in moments of evident complicity with the British supermodel and actress, Cara Delevingne. The two met on the set of the film, Life in a Year and from a beautiful friendship something more seems to have blossomed.

The movies Jaden starred in with his father WillSmith

After making his acting debut in 2006 alongside his father, Jaden starred in the 2008 cast of Scott Derrickson’s film, Ultimatum to Earth, and in 2010 he took part in the remake of The Karate Kid – The legend continues. In 2013 he returned to work alongside Will Smith, in the project, born as ambitious, of After Earth, film directed by Indian director M. Night Shyamalan. Despite the high production costs (130 million dollars invested), however, the film was a flop from the point of view of the reviews made by critics and that of box office receipts. Both Jaden’s acting proof The pursuit of happiness it had been exalted, as, on the other hand, the performance offered in the post apocalyptic film was judged to be insufficient and not very solid. The then 15-year-old actor suffered the backlash of the slating and walked away from filming for a few years. In short, being a ‘son of’ can be a heavy burden to carry if you embark on the same career as the famous parent, but Jaden has shown that he knows how to carry it on his shoulders, albeit with difficulty. He has built an independent existence from the fortunes of his mum and dad and, in his early twenties, manages a wealth put together thanks to his talents.

