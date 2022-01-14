READ THE LIVE. The Salernitana is from Iervolino, the patron: “A new era begins” – Salernitana News

UPDATE AT 3.15pm – Danilo Iervolino arrived at the Caffè Motta headquarters where, in just over ten minutes, he will hold the first press conference as owner of the Salerno. The conference will be broadcast live from SalernitanaNews.

UPDATE AT 14.50 – Danilo Iervolino he leaves the notary Coppa’s office after officially becoming the new owner of Salernitana. Quick greeting to the reporters present and to a fan of the Salernitana Club Coordination Center who gave the new patron a celebratory shirt.

UPDATE AT 1.30pm – “A new era begins today. At 13:00 the transfer of the shares was completed. Full speed ahead!” writes Danilo Iervolino after the signing of the contract that makes it become the new owner of Salernitana.

UPDATE 1.15 pm – Word also to Susanna Isgrò who at the end of the meeting underlined: “Mine was a technical role, performed at its best. The exposed? We hope that he really is, for now they only threaten him. We can’t wait for this exhibit to arrive ” (click here to read the news).

UPDATE AT 13 – The general takes leave after seven months Ugo Marchetti. The former general of the Guardia di Finanza leaves the role of sole administrator of the Salerno after the official settlement of Danilo Iervolino. “This opens up a path that will be more fortunate and profitable” Marchetti commented on the outside of the notary’s office in Scafati where the deed of sale of the club was signed (click here to read the article).

UPDATE AT 12 – Nice curtain outside the Coppa di Scafati notary’s office. Two elderly supporters from Salernitana and Napoli met in via Battisti where the blue supporter wished a rosy future for the grenade team. Meanwhile, other fans from the area arrive.

UPDATE AT 11.30 – Punctual arrival of the trustees Paolo Bertoli and Susanna Isgrò at the notary’s office in via Cesare Battisti, in Scafati. The trusee preceded the arrival of the lawyer Francesco Fimmanò (for the occasion with a hat and a grenade tie) and del president Danilo Iervolino, welcomed by “Make us dream” of some fans present outside the studio.

ARTICLE 9 AM – The date of January 13, inevitably, will remain etched in the more than one hundred year old history of Salernitana. Today Danilo Iervolino will become in effect the new owner of the grenade club. Appointment at noon at the notary to sign the official deed, then at 3.30 the first Press conference which will in fact mark the beginning of the Iervolino era.

Today Iervolino’s conference: the day

Before meeting the journalists in the press room of the Caffè Motta headquarters, the main sponsor of Granada, the Neapolitan entrepreneur will be in Scafati, at the notary Francesco Coppa to formalize the deed of purchase of the club after the offer presented last December 31 and accepted by the trustees. By the way: obviously there will also be Susanna Isgrò And Paolo Bertoli in addition to the lawyers of the parties. For Iervolino, in particular, there will be Rino Sica And Francesco Fimmanò.

In recent days we have worked hard to arrive at the final act: even in the past few hours, as reported by today’s edition of the newspaper The morning, some small obstacles would not have been missed, brilliantly overcome thanks to the professionalism of the pool of lawyers. Iervolino will pay the remaining 9.5 million euros in cashier’s checks, taking on charges, taxes and expenses for a total of 3.5 million euros. The final ok from the FIGC could arrive tomorrow, when the commission called to evaluate the acquisitions and shareholdings should meet.

THE trustee will have to draw up the report of their work to the settlers, in addition to the “delivery” of the 10 million euros obtained from the sale, to be divided equally between Omnia Service One by Enrico Lotito e Morgenstern by Marco Mezzaroma. It will be the new ownership, therefore, to approve the balance as at 30 June 2020.

The direct

At 15.30 Iervolino will speak for the first time as the actual owner of the Salerno: the conference call will also be held on mayor Vincenzo Naples. The presence of is not expected, barring surprises Walter Sabatini, whose arrival in the city is expected between tomorrow and Saturday. Iervolino will answer the journalists’ questions and introduce the members of his team, including the new one new managing director, Maurizio Milan. The editorial staff of SalernitanaNews will send in direct there Press conference on the official Facebook page (click here) and will offer other live contents.