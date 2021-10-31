Read the meaning of all Rihanna’s tattoos and where they are

Singer, actress, model and style icon, Rihanna has a great passion: tattoos. It has many (perhaps 18, the exact number is not entirely certain because some have been modified or covered) and each has a particular meaning. “I really like going to tattoo artists. There is a real culture behind it and I am studying it. I like to get tattoos, alone or in company, ”the singer said in an interview. Each tattoo, as Rihanna herself explains, has a story: some represent parts of life, others her way of being. Let’s find out the meaning of each one together.

Rihanna: what musical notes and the Egyptian falcon mean

Rihanna’s first tattoo dates back to 2006. These are small musical notes on the instep of her left foot. A somewhat obvious choice, which represents the love for music. The note tattoo was replaced by an Egyptian hawk, made by the popular Bang Bang, a New York artist. The singer and the tattoo artist say the idea comes from a majolica depicting a hawk, exhibited at Metropolitan Museum of Art, and 2300 years old. Shortly thereafter, he added his year of birth, 1988, on the front

Behind her left ankle, Rihanna sports a skull with crossbones and a red bow, which is a kind of feminine and playful danger warning.

Rihanna’s tattoo for Chris Brown



On the right side, behind the ear, the singer sports her zodiac sign, Pisces, made by a famous Brazilian tattoo artist. Behind the left one, there is the writing Rebelle fleur which represents Rihanna’s indomitable and unconventional character and the nickname given to her by her beloved grandmother. Also on the left, at the base of her neck, Rihanna has a small cross.

Finally, on the nape of the neck, the singer sports a cascade of stars that extends up to her back. At first, the tattoo consisted of only a dozen stars and, apparently, it was done in homage to the one sported by the ex-boyfriend of the singer Chris Brown (with whom Rihanna had an abusive relationship. Chris Brown had the singer’s swollen face tattooed, exactly as it looked after the beating!) Behind his right ear. Rihanna also has another small star on her left ear. The pop star did it in Barbados along with her best friend, Melissa Forde, who has an identical one.

Let’s find out more about Rihanna’s shoulder, hand and finger tattoos

But the tattoos dedicated to the best friend do not end there; Rihanna has in fact tattooed on her left shoulder the date of birth (April 4, 1986) of Melissa Forde in Roman numerals. Instead, just below the right shoulder (on the front) you can read the sentence Never a failure, always a lesson which means never a failure, always a lesson or Rihanna’s motto. The tattoo was performed by Bang Bang in New York. The writing is backwards so that she can always read it when she looks in the mirror.

The Maori tattoo that Rihanna sports on her right hand and wrist is the fruit of the collaboration of several tattoo artists and has been composed over the years. The original core was made in New Zealand in 2008 and represents strength and love. Her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown has the same tattoo. In 2013, the singer flew back to New Zealand to enlarge it and on that occasion she chose to resort to the Maori tattoo technique, which does not involve the use of needles but small chisels and is extremely painful. Afterward, Rihanna had new details added by her trusted tattoo artist Bang Bang and another famous tattoo artist, Cally-Jo.

Rihanna also has two tattoos on her fingers. The first is the writing Shhh …which the singer sports on her right index finger and which is aimed at haters, envious and critics. The second is the writing Love on the middle of her left hand and is a message of love that Rihanna has dedicated to herself and to all those she loves.

The goddess Isis and Rihanna’s back and hip tattoos

Under the breast, the singer tattooed the Egyptian goddess Isis. The tattoo It is dedicated to her beloved grandmother, who died in 2012. In addition to the cascade of stars that part of her neck, the other tattoo on Rihanna’s back is written in the Tibetan alphabet which means full of love. On the hips the singer sports several tattoos. On the right one, she has a small gun about breast height. The tattoo appeared at the time of the abuse suffered by the ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown, and caused several controversies. A little below, almost as a form of compensation, there is an inscription in Sanskrit that invites you to temperance. However, the mantra was tattooed incorrectly. Originally, it was supposed to mean forgiveness, honesty, repression and control. Instead it reads long suffering, truthfulness, self-control, inner calm, fear and fearlessness.

On the left side is another famous Rihanna tattoo, that of Queen Nefertiti. The design is located at the height of the breast and the singer has never openly explained its meaning. However, the revolutionary role played by the sovereign in Ancient Egypt suggests that she can symbolize feminine beauty and strength. Or it could be a tribute to Tupac Shakur, the rapper killed in 1996, who had one like him.

A little further down, an inscription in Arabic is visible, Al Hurria fi Al Masih or freedom in the Lord, which represents Rihanna’s great faith.

Rihanna’s tattoo dedicated to Drake

After the violent and tormented affair with Chris Brown, Rihanna seemed to have found happiness with the singer Drake. In fact, it seems that the two had tattooed as a couple. Thing? A mimetic shark on her ankle, he on her right arm. In fact, for the former couple, the shark was a symbol of their love: after a dinner at the aquarium, Drake gave her a soft toy of a shark that Rihanna always carried with her.

Last year, however, Rihanna decided to cover the shark with another tattoo, a total black bracelet with an ethnic style. Apparently she did it out of respect for her new boyfriend, the American rapper A $ AP Rocky with whom she is very much in love.

Almost all of Rihanna’s tattoos were done by artist Bang Bang in her New York studio. On Instagram you can find his Bang Bang NYC works

