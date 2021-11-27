Read who Hazel Moder, Julia Roberts’ daughter, is and what she does

Very clear and sparkling eyes, blond hair and a tender face, but also confident. Teen Hazel Moder has the same face as her mother, but on a smaller, slimmer body: a miniature Julia Roberts. They all saw her for the first time during the summer of 2021 at the Cannes Film Festival, when she walked with her father Daniel Moder, replacing her mother. She wore a long dress of a pale yellow, tending to ocher, embroidered with precision and craftsmanship, which perfectly matched the ponytail of dazzling hair. His father was the film’s director of photography Flag Day by Sean Penn and Hazel decided to accompany him on one of the most famous red carpets in the world. The same where Julia Roberts in 2016 took off her shoes and was the protagonist of a sensual and spontaneous walk with a black dress that enhanced all its beauty. In the 2021 festival then, on the screen, but also off, there have always been generations in comparison. And that of Hazel and Daniel in particular was an image that few will forget. But who is Hazel? Let’s find out more about the daughter of two Hollywood stars known all over the planet.

Hazel, the daughter of Julia Roberts

Julia Fiona Roberts, the famous American actress born in 1967, star of dozens of films of global success, after various love stories, even troubled ones, she married Daniel Moder in 2002. It was her second marriage. He, a Californian born in 1969, first cameramen and then director of photography for the cinema, bewitched her with his kindness and charm. In her important career, although less known than that of her partner, she has worked in films such as Secret in Their Eyes , The Mexican (on whose set in 2000 he met Julia Roberts) e Fireflies in the Garden. He then received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his photography in the television movie The Normal Heart. The couple had three children. The first two are twins, Phinnaeus Walter and our Hazel Patricia, born on November 28, 2004. Then on June 18, 2007, little brother Henry was born. The mother has always been clear about them. “None of my children – he said in an interview – boasts of being the son of Julia Roberts. My daughter never wants to say who her mother is, even … “. The now sixteen-year-old Hazel, in fact, is a very humble girl, shy and not very accustomed to easy boasting. Mum and dad, on the other hand, have always kept her and her siblings away from all the spotlights.

The gossip about Julia Roberts’ daughter



In 2009 Julia Roberts converted to Hinduism, telling it in an interview with Elle in 2010. Roberts is a follower of guru Neem Karoli Baba (Maharaj-ji), a photo of which pushed her to learn about this religion. On the film set Eat Pray Love, Roberts then gave her children new names in honor of Hindu gods: Laxmi to Hazel, Ganesh to Phinnaeus and Krishna Balram to Henry. Laxmi, in particular, is the goddess of light, abundance, fertility, beauty and luck. A nice load of expectations about Hazel, in short!

Moreover, a fake news often turns on the girl, namely that she is the daughter of a singer. Indeed Julia Roberts was married to an artist. This is the country singer Lyle Lovett. The two of them got married in 1993, but theirs was an incredibly turbulent relationship, so much so that they separated only a few months later, to proceed with the final divorce in 1995. A flash marriage, in short, that the actress did not remembers with great pleasure. So no, Hazel is by no means the daughter of a singer, although nothing excludes her becoming a singing performer in the future. On the other hand, with two parents who are so fond of art, everything is possible.

Photos of Julia Roberts’ daughter

There are very few photographs of Hazel Moder. There are of course the shots in Cannes, where we see her slender, beautiful and incredibly excited. Furthermore, the style of the Roberts-Moder family emerges from that dress whose elegance we have emphasized: light and sober, with large volumes, soft make-up and truly essential jewels. An idea of ​​decisive class and therefore capable of conquering everyone. Then the Mary-Jane shoes in black patent leather and medium heel went around the web, with which the little Hazel has really depopulated and conquered the fans of the festival and of her mother.

For the rest we can see some photos from 2015, at a party in Malibu, where the whole family is, including Hazel and a shot stolen in 2009 with the child in the arms of a relative. On Instagram, however, little and nothing: Julia Roberts with her 9 million fans shares some shots with her husband, but is reluctant to show her children, who on the other hand ask her not to be shown to the general public, except and for special occasions (like Cannes).

Will Hazel follow in her mother’s footsteps?

As we said Hazel, with such an artistic family, she can really do anything in life. She is currently only a student. But who knows if, with that little face so similar to her mother, she will follow in her footsteps, becoming an actress. Julia Roberts has collected some successes. Oscar winner for best actress in 2001 (after participating in the film Erin Brockovich), his first major role was in the drama Steel flowers (1989), with which she won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress and received an Oscar nomination in the same category. She became a movie star after the successful romantic comedy Pretty Woman (1990), earning a second Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination in the category of Best Actress. Roberts was the highest-paid actress in the world throughout 1991 and the first half of the 2000s. Her 1990 share of Pretty Woman was $ 300,000. In 2003, she was paid 25 million for her role in Mona Lisa Smile by Mike Newell (2003). As of 2010, Roberts’ net worth was estimated at 140 million. She was nominated by the magazine People among the “50 most beautiful people in the world” eleven times, together with Halle Berry, and the most beautiful of all five times (1991, 2000, 2005, 2010 and 2017). In 2011, she was named one of the “100 Most Attractive Women of All Time”. His films, then, have collectively brought in collections of over 2.6 billion.

Father’s career



What if Hezel did the same job as his father instead? He began his career as a production assistant on the 1995 action film Crimson Tide. The following year, he worked on the set of the 1996 sports drama The Fan. Since then, he has worked in the camera and electricity department in films such as The Brave, Enemy of the State, The Big Tease And Tuesdays with Morrie . He made his debut as a director of photography in the comic short film Kid Quick. So, in addition to those already mentioned, he worked on films such as Grand Champion, Border , The Hit, Jesus Henry Christ ,Highland Park, Teddy bear, The normal heart, Secret in their eyes, F.Frontal, Mona Lisa Smile, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Friends with Money And Spider-Man 3. This too would be a good path for Hazel, however something tells us that with that proud and independent face of hers she will choose a different path from both that of her father and that of her mother.

