Readers’ Letters: Hell, Best Results, Dollarization

I still have many images of the place where the truck factory is located, which was my job during my active life. That place is the Virre del Pino, one of the points known as La Matanza Profunda. When television reached the poorest places during the pandemic, where homes had no drinking water and children played in a mixture of mud and faeces left by animals, as well as lack of sewers and paved roads, we were horrified. Have become. , For the miserable lives of its inhabitants, who have nevertheless turned it into an impenetrable bastion of Kirchnerism, which Laroque represents like few others (because they are hostages of the politicians and they “selflessly” as elections approach) There are favors to be received).

We all remember when, after the tragic floods in La Plata in 2013, he misbehaved with a journalist who asked him why he was distributing bibs help from La Campora. Ten years later, after heavy rains, water filled the streets (due to lack of infrastructure work) entered homes in La Plata and residents were desperate to pump it out with buckets and dryers (shared here ) responsibility for the entire “political caste”, as Miley calls it).

However, Raven made references to the proximity of “hell”, contributing to the fear campaign.

Is it because of the fear that the province will also be painted purple?

Otto Schmuckler

oschmucler@gmal.com

The sovereign could not have voted better. As a result of the policies of the current government, Union por la Patria received the worst vote in its history, to the extent that, if it were an October election, it would not go to the second round and would inevitably lead. The disappearance of Kirchnerism (not Peronism).

He put La Libertad Avanza in the first place, to illustrate the widespread disapproval by a large part of Argentines of the general unfair and corrupt practices of politics. He placed Juntos por el Cambio in second place strategically, very close to Unión por la Patria (1 point) and La Libertad Avanza (2 points), demanding that from now on they work together and give citizens their rights. Explain clearly about government schemes. Because they did not know what to do with this vote if they wanted to lead the destiny of Argentina.

That people vote again with the same understanding in October.

Daniele Grassi

id 4,704,854

Some propose dollarization because it would put a stop to the unbridled issuing and spending. They are distracting from the real problem, because you can borrow like Washington and spend endlessly, and in the end, the effect is the same.

Dollarized Ecuador did not become a power. If we talk about freedom, then the forced flow of the peso must be abolished. This is the real solution to the state disaster. Well, strictly speaking the problem is not the state’s spending – it can be funded by the sale of its almost infinite assets – but rather that it collects taxes coercively – unlike the market – where everyone pays what they want. which they use voluntarily.

alejandro a tagliavini

dni 12.342.072

The dangerous thing is not Miley, not at all, but the president’s spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti says after PASO that Massa is doing an extraordinary job. Have you seen Titanic?

christian bacigaluppi

cristian@bacigaluppi.com

All citizens desire or demand speedy and orderly voting. From the commencement of the poll till the closure of the polling station, the responsibility rests with the officers of the polling station, i.e. the President and the Vice President. Table officers are designated by federal justices with electoral capacity and are an indispensable designation except for appropriate reasons. The reality is that a very high percentage don’t show up, so the first voter must be nominated to occupy that position, and is not properly prepared to do his job competently and rely on prosecutors. I make it clear that the prosecutor cannot perform the functions of the table chairman. Even if the presiding officer of the polling station is present, he cannot be alone, because at the closing of the polling station he must not only count the votes, but also fill out certificates, minutes and the last telegram. In this way the entire voting is getting delayed. Since we all desire or demand quick and orderly voting, we should not miss when we are called, or volunteer by signing up on the public registry of applicants for table authorities. Be the same for our beloved Argentina.

maria de los angeles belle bustamante

ID 11,044,518

I agree with the letter from reader Martin Lagos published in this section on the 17th. In addition to what he said, I would also add that due to the fact of not complying with the mandatory conciliation, the legal status of the union should have been removed, its accounts frozen and an auditor appointed Was. But what would we expect from a ministry headed by a woman who lacks all qualifications, who wanted us to believe that winning the World Cup is more important than fighting inflation. that’s how it goes

Ricardo Beatty

dni 8,110,249

Due to very low salaries, the number of medical applicants competing for a particular residency is less than the number of vacancies (unusual). According to Adam Smith’s invisible hand of the market, wages paid should increase substantially. But these principles do not apply to change in Argentina.

Lucas L. Colombo

DNI 8,447,627

The government apologized to voters and said Massa was doing an “extraordinary job”.

“Where are the President and the Vice President?” stream of roses

“The dollar just goes up a few pesos, of no importance”- tito leva

“Apologies Are Late” Gladys Suarez

“It is because of these attitudes that they leave”- Ignacio Petri Urea

