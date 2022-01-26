reading the bill find out if you have had the bonus

The blow that Italians are having on electricity and gas is truly unprecedented and for many families there is a real risk of so-called energy poverty.

An insidious inflationary spiral and trade struggles between large oil and gas producers are at the root of frankly tremendous and unprecedented increases. Let’s try to understand what the government has concretely reserved for us to help us against this setback. The government bonus has been quite controversial. For some it is a valid and important measure but some consumer associations argue that it is too limited and that it does not concretely help families. This bonus goes to a diverse range of households. Surely the bonus goes to those families who have an income below € 8000. It is also up to those who receive the citizenship income or the citizenship pension. Furthermore, the bonus is also due to those families who have an ISEE within € 20,000 but have 4 dependent children. Among the other beneficiaries of the bonus there are also all those who are tied to life-saving machines powered by electricity. This bonus can be had on both electricity and gas, but the concrete impact on each family is obviously very very varied. In fact, if for some families this bonus can really be a concrete help for many others it can have a minimal impact and for others it may not arrive at all.

Let’s see how it went from the bill

Therefore it becomes very important to understand if we have benefited from it or not, an equally important point becomes to understand how much the bonus put in place by the executive is on our bill. First of all, if the bill appears lighter than that of the previous months, the bonus has probably actually been applied. But a more reliable way to actually understand how the bonuses have gone is to examine the tax detail item. In fact, the tax detail item contains a whole series of information relating to the tax side of the bill. Any bonuses are also contained here. So just by examining the tax detail item you will understand how much you had.

In fact, the energy bonus can range from € 128 to € 177 depending on the family members.

The gas bonus, on the other hand, has a wider range of action, but also a more complex calculation because many factors must be kept in mind, including the use of gas and the climatic zone in which one lives.