Ready 1000 euros for the taps: how to get them

There is only time until December 31, 2021 to take advantage of the water bonus replacing old taps and sanitary ware in your home and adapting to the energy transition. The reimbursement can be up to a maximum of one thousand euros, it will not be cumulative with other reductions for the restructuring and can be requested from January on the expenses incurred, in fact, in the current year.

How does it work

Those who replace the worn out sanitary ware, which leaks and wastes water will be rewarded: this is why to get the bonus it will be necessary to attach the note from the retailer containing the technical characteristics of the products. The model can be consulted online on the portal of the Ministry of Ecological Transition. As mentioned, the maximum repayment is equal to One thousand Euro for expenses incurred throughout 2021 on the following products: bathroom and kitchen taps and mixers that have a flow rate equal to or less than 6 liters per minute; shower heads and shower columns that have a water flow rate that does not exceed 9 liters per minute; then there is the reimbursement on sanitary vessels that are exclusively in ceramic and, also in this case, with a volume that does not exceed 6 liters. The concession includes the purchase and supply and the disposal of pre-existing materials.

Who the bonus goes to

It is clear that the bonus it is valid only once: it must be connected to the property and the application can be submitted by owners or tenants as long as they have a regular lease contract. As we read on Republiccohabiting family members and those who have only signed a compromise on the date of the application are excluded from the benefit. To have the benefit, you must have invoices and receipts showing the technical characteristics of the product from the beginning to the end of the installation, all the items for which reimbursement of expenses is requested. The taps bonus is also valid if you make online purchases by attaching the seller’s declaration filled in from the form that can be downloaded from the MIT website.

How to ask the question

To submit the application, it is necessary to register on the “Water bonus platform” (not yet accessible at the moment) through the identity with Spid or with the electronic identity card. All the items ranging from personal data to the amount incurred, the technical characteristics of the product, the installation costs, the cadastral data but also the attestation of being owners of the property or tenants (with contract), a copy must be filled in. of the electronic invoice, a copy of the payment and the documentation presented by the seller. To receive the refund credit you will need to indicate your Iban code. Reimbursements are available until the funding made available by the government for a maximum of 20 million euros is exhausted.