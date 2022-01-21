ready a ‘Plan B’ for Botman if the transfer is not possible …

The Milan in this transfer market session he wants to intervene to reinforce the defensive department of Pioli’s team. The name at the top of the management wish list – it hasn’t been a secret for some time now – is that of Sven Botman, Dutch giant born in 2000 owned by Lille.

AC Milan’s strategy

In recent days, the president of the French club, Olivier Létang, has confirmed his will not to let him go in this transfer market session: “We keep the best, we have not opened negotiations for Botman“. Milan continues to insist but should it understand that the Lille wall was impassable in the last days of January, the ‘Plan B’ would be triggered: block Botman now for having him in June. In the summer, the AC Milan club plans to invest to buy a strong defender and the Dutchman is the right profile for the club’s and Pioli’s demands. However, having strong competition, AC Milan would like to close the deal now, leaving Botman at Lille to finish the season before being able to welcome him next summer. A bit like he did with Adli last summer, when he closed the deal with Bordeaux, formalizing the purchase, and then leaving him in France for the whole season.

New meeting scheduled for Tanganga

Should Botman be closed now (with a view to June), Milan would still continue to work to get a defender available to move immediately on loan: on Monday there will be a new contact with Tottenham with Tanganga, but the hypotheses also remain standing Diallo of the PSG e Bailly of the PSG.