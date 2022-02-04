ready away, first controversy against Italy

The Winter Olympics of Beijing have officially begun. As always when it comes to five-circle competitions, whether they are winter or summer, there is always great attention and not only for sporting results but also for everything that revolves around the event and above all the host country.

Beijing 2022: the diplomatic boycott

Of the diplomatic boycott at Beijing Olympics There has been a lot of talk already in recent months. The United States, Canada, Australia, Great Britain and Japan have in fact communicated that they would not send government delegations to protest in a symbolic way against the policies of the Chinese government on the subject of human rights. A choice that has caused debate and continues to do so. Photos of the opening ceremony of the Olympics

Italy: delegation in Beijing present

Italy has decided not to follow this political boycott and for this reason, on the occasion of the inaugural ceremony, the politician Marco Cappato launched an attack against this decision: “It was so difficult not to send a political representation to the opening ceremony from Beijing 2022? If 12 EU governments did it, it could be done, as a signal of attention to the violation of human rights. The Italian government instead wanted to send the opposite signal ”.

Beijing 2022: the first social controversies

The Italian choice not to follow other Western nations on the choice to diplomatically boycott the Games immediately creates a very strong discussion on social media: “Ambiguous about everything and everyone – writes Hans – with Russia and China, second vocation and for a handful of dollars “.

While there are those who try to provide a different explanation: “Italy and France are among the few European delegations to have sent representatives. Trivially because they are the two nations that will host the next Olympics, so from the point of view of sporting diplomacy we cannot afford too much “.

