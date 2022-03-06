Ready! Conor McGregor offers to fight Islam Makhachev

The climate remains very tense conor mcgregor and Islam Makhachev, so fans are looking forward to seeing them fight in the cage. In the last hours, the Irishman left several messages on social networks for the Dagestani, who is intractable in the Light Weight of UFC. In any case, it is worth remembering when the former double champion hit the Russian, in the midst of the scandal that was generated when Khabib jumped out of the octagon towards the fans.

“I’ll fight that makchavich shit stain, no problem. Embarrassing g’n’p the other night in my opinion. Sorry punch. And then he bottles the shit fight after talking about him lol. Embarrassing. See when I come back. As before. Someone. Any weight. Anywhere. Game full of shit stains * ”, he started off saying mcgregor on his official Twitter account.

Then, Connor He took the opportunity to highlight the following: “Full montage grappling and the guy bounces without a scratch, hugging and kissing. Speaking of thanks for the match, etc. If that’s me, they’re left with holes in their heads like they’ve been hit with a sock full of golf balls. I don’t even know where they are. Butterscotch skin strikes again!”

“Am I the only one who sees these things for what they are or what is the craic? Not a scratch, man. Embarrassing! I open the skin as if it were a scalpel. The sooner the better this leg heals completely and we can get back on track, right! It comes 100%! My next scan is this Monday. So good that I ricochet and hit your whole family. rat family. Call the mystical exterminator mac”, added “The Notorious”.

What Islam said about Conor McGregor

The week before, on the eve of his last fight, Islam Makhachev mentioned about Connor: “This guy will try to finish me on the ground, but it will be very difficult for him. Honestly, I don’t remember when this guy beat someone. He has to go back, hit someone and let’s go. Why not? I’m going to crush it mcgregor. Easy night. Bobby Green is going to be harder for me than him.”