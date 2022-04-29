“Ready for any kind of attack”: the idyllic city of Finland at the forefront of tensions between Russia and NATO

“What if we are afraid? No, we are calm and prepared.”

Kimmo Jarva’s body language matches the calm of his words.

His voice does not tremble when he reaffirms the desire of Lappeenranta, a Finnish city that the one he is mayor of, for the country to join NATO despite repeated threats from the Kremlin.

These are not easy weeks for this idyllic city that sits next to the fourth largest lake in Europe and that wins awards for its cleanliness and environmental fight.

Barely 20 kilometers from the Russian border, Lappeenranta had been perfect example of good relations between Helsinki and Moscowwithin the framework of the famous Finnish “pragmatism”.

The city boasts of having a special location and being the gateway between the West and the East, something that has transformed local commerce and industry, adding unique characteristics to the local culture.

But now, like the rest of the country, it leans toward NATO protection against a neighbor they have stopped trusting.

The Finnish government of Sanna Marin is taking rapid steps to join the military alliance led by the United States and other Western powers. 62% of Finns support the decision.

But for those who have lived through decades of good relations with the neighbor, the dramatic change in position will not be easy to reverse.

Lappeenranta is the second most visited city in Finland after Helsinki, the capital Getty Images

Decades of exchange

The citizens of Lappeenranta and other border towns are aware that the change in attitude will not come for free.

“Since the pandemic, due to the restrictions, we lose a million euros every day because Russian tourists no longer come to our region to shop. Now, with the war and our steps to join NATO, we don’t know how long this situation will last,” says Kimmo Jarva, the city’s mayor, to BBC Mundo.

Lappeenranta has staged like few cities in Finland the benefits of good relations with Moscow.

Every year, a million and a half Russians crossed the border to enjoy its hospitality and its peaceful location next to Saimaa, the largest lake in the country.

It is also a destination known for its tax free saleswhich motivated thousands of Russians to come daily to fill their trunks with purchases and return home.

When the European Union imposed sanctions against Russia following its annexation of Crimea in 2014, the Kremlin responded by banning food imports from European countries. Lappeenranta then became the way for millions of Russians in the area to buy products banned in their country.

Businesses flourished for decades from one side of the border to the other thanks to the exchange. The city, in fact, is closer to Saint Petersburg, the second largest city in Russia, than to Helsinki, the Finnish capital.

Millions of Russians used to cross the border with Finland to take advantage of the sale of duty-free products Getty Images

“We opened (tourist) offices in St. Petersburg and in Vyborg. I visited them every month. We cooperated, we organized press events. It was all friendship and cooperation,” says Jarva.

But now there are hardly any vehicles at the border crossings. Both countries have practically vetoed commercial and private traffic between the two territories.

The offices in St. Petersburg that advertised Lappeenranta as the gateway between Russia and the West have closed.

“It will take many years and many changes so that we can see that again”, regrets the mayor.

a quick change

For decades, Finland displayed a neutral behavior towards Russia. She took it on after the end of World War II as a way to ensure peace against a much more powerful neighbor.

This behavior is popularly known as “Finnishization”, a concept created by Finland to convince the former Soviet Union of its neutrality and in which generations of politicians and citizens believed.

The government of Sanna Marin, supported by the majority public and political opinion in the country, takes accelerated steps towards NATO membership Getty Images

NATO membership had never reached more than 30% approval among the Finns. Weeks after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, public opinion took a dramatic turn, doubling to 62% approval, the highest in polling history.

Not only that, the number of opponents of membership fell from 40% in 2021 to just 16% today.

“And looking at the polls, it doesn’t seem that the population of border cities (such as Lappeenranta) are too scared either,” Charly Salonius-Pasternak, a researcher at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs, analyzes for BBC Mundo.

“The majority here no longer believes that Russia will not attack if Finland is kind enough. If Russia decides to attack, it will do so anyway, like in Ukraine. There is a belief that what used to work no longer works”, adds the expert

“After the war, our city has quickly changed its mind. We believe that those who are making the decision to join NATO are doing the right thing,” says Jarva.

echoes of the past

1,300 kilometers of border join the two countries, but Russia is 50 times larger and its population 26 times larger.

For centuries, the shadow of Russian expansionist aspirations was cast over this territory, which it invaded on several occasions.

Lappeenranta fortress was, in fact, built by the Russians in 1775 after a bloody battle in which hundreds of Finns were killed.

At the beginning of the Second World War, both countries fought a relatively short war in which Finland managed to stop the Soviet advances but could not avoid being dispossessed of a part of its territory.

Large areas of Karelia, the region in which Lappeenranta is situated, were soviet occupied during the conflict. The city suffered heavy bombardment.

During World War II, several Finnish cities were bombed by the Soviets. Getty Images

For experts such as Salonius-Pasternak, this double relationship of cooperation but at the same time of rivalry is something “to be expected” between border neighbors.

“The same people who sell goods to Russian tourists one week, the next could find themselves training in the reserve knowing that if they are called it is because Russia has attacked. This is how it has always been, ”says the expert to BBC Mundo.

you look to the future

Russian officials have gone from warnings to threats over moves by Finland and Sweden, another of its close neighbors, to join NATO.

A risk that the Finns seem to be willing to take and for which they say they are ready.

“We are prepared to face cyber attacks, spread of fake news, but I don’t think we are afraid of war or any kind of problem. We have shelters and we are ready for any kind of attack. We are used to living in this area and we are more pragmatic than many other countries in Europe,” says Jarva.

Pragmatism, precisely, is one of the words that Lappeenranta officials repeat the most regarding what may happen in the future.

They trust that the path their country is taking will not confuse either. His discontent is with Vladimir Putin and those responsible for the war. Not with Russian citizens.

Aware of the economic and cultural blow that Finland’s new course may inflict, officials in Lappeenranta choose to focus on the future. Your city is one of the cleanest in Europe and has been praised for its efforts to fight climate change Getty Images

“We are a popular city, the second most visited in Finland after Helsinki. And we owe that especially to Russian tourism,” says Markku Heinonen, project manager for the city, to BBC Mundo.

“Many Russians continue to travel to other countries in Europe and the United States, which are in NATO, so I hope it is a problem that will be solved. We are neighbors and we must get used to this new form of coexistence, ”she adds.

“We also have other sources of income and other industries. We have a major university. We don’t just live off tourism”, completes Päivi Pietiläinen, head of international relations for the city council.

More than 80 nationalities coexist in this city of just over 70,000 inhabitantsincluding a significant Russophone population.

“This is not their fault. We want to take care of them and let them live in peace here, but for Putin and all those responsible for this war, we believe that it will take decades to return to normality, ”says Jarva.

By Jose Carlos Cueto