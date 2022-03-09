“Ready for anything for peace”. The Vatican hears Moscow

The Vatican he is in the field for peace and today the Secretary of State and Cardinal Pietro Parolin had the opportunity to hear the Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov by telephone. At first, it was only Moscow that gave the news of the telephone exchange. Then, however, the communication from the Press Office of the Holy See also arrived.

The formula is the usual one: “THE L cardinal – announced Matteo Bruni, who is the head of the Press Office – he conveyed Pope Francis’ deep concern for the ongoing war in Ukraine and reaffirmed what the Pope said at the Angelus last Sunday. In particular – it is always learned through the note of the Holy See – reiterated the appeal for the armed attacks to cease, to ensure the humanitarian corridors for civilians and rescuers, so that the violence of arms is replaced by negotiation “.

From the parts of St. Peter’s Square they therefore invited Russia to stop the war, as was predictable. And to find a solution that passes exclusively through the diplomatic path.

The Vatican, through the position officially expressed by Pietro Parolin, he also reiterated that he was willing to do anything “for peace”. A press release reported by the agency Nova let you know the following: “In connection with Parolin’s concern for the situation in Ukraine, Lavrov outlined to his interlocutor the Russian position of principle regarding the causes and objectives of the special military operation underway in Ukraine.”

Both, both Parolin and Lavrov, according to what we read from the note from flythey got to express “the hope that the next round of talks between Moscow and Kiev will be held as soon as possible and reach an agreement on the resolution of the key problems underlying the Ukrainian crisis in order to resolve it and stop hostilities”.

On Sunday, during the Angelus, Pope Francis thundered against the invasion carried out by the Russia, while yesterday news of the sending of two cardinals to the border between Poland and Ukraine. The diplomacy of the bishop of Rome, after breaking the mold with the visit near the outbreak of the conflict to the Russian ambassador to the Vatican, seems to undergo a decisive acceleration.

Attention is paid to the protection and construction of the “humanitarian corridors” but the Pope and the Secretary of State they work above all for an end to hostilities. During these weeks, Parolin had also had the opportunity to show all possible support and closeness to the Greek-Catholic Church of Kiev. Now, however, the Holy See has heard Vladimir Putin’s Russia directly.