Ready for more interest rate hikes

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) CEO José Rafael Fernández said Thursday that he anticipates two additional increases in the federal funds rate by the Federal Reserve, moves that will put additional pressure on small and medium-sized businesses in Puerto Rico and the United States, but in turn, have contributed to favorable performances in conglomerates such as the one he presides over.

According to Fernández, the impact of the tightening of monetary policy on SMEs will depend on “how solid” these entities are, but he also acknowledged that the Federal Reserve “You have to do what you have to do” before the scenario of “uncontrolled” inflation exhibited by the world’s leading economy and others such as Puerto Rico.

“There is no doubt that the Federal Reserve is doing what it has to do to be able to counteract inflation, because the deflation that we have lived with for the past 10 to 15 years in the entire world is over … maybe (the Fed) started to raising rates very late because he conceived inflation as transitory,” said Fernández.

Specifically, Fernández believes that the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) will adjust the US interbank reference rate by 75 basis points during the meeting scheduled for November and, in all likelihood, another 50 basis points at the December meeting. . And as the Fed understands the effect of its adjustments on the economic fabric, then it could apply less severe adjustments or stop them in 2023.

Fernández indicated that typically, rate hike events have other outcomes and end in a financial crisis somewhere in the world. That was what happened with the housing bubble and the financial crisis of 2008 and by the 1990s it was the collapse of long-term equity funds.

“Perhaps she is in England, today the prime minister resigned,” Fernández said. “In Europe, it bounces off the rest of the world, I think they are vigilant, it is difficult to predict where, nobody has the crystal ball… there are several pockets where one can see a potential for non-positive outcomes, but it is very difficult to predict it” added the banker when El Nuevo Día asked if a major crisis could affect the island.

Till the date, the financial sector -especially, the mortgage activity- has seen a halt in the levels of loan origination in Puerto Rico as a result of the rise in the federal funds rate.

According to Fernández, last year, consumers refinanced their mortgages in the order of 3%, but this year, the interest rate on mortgage loans in Puerto Rico is already around 7%. This dynamic, added the banker, will affect the local real estate market, but in those cases, it is about fixed-rate financing.

The commercial sector is the segment most susceptible to the moves of the Fed, where, approximately, half of the loans are governed by variable rates. It is in this segment, where it remains to be seen whether banking institutions will see a marked deterioration in credit assets in the remainder of 2022 and next year.

Fernández did not venture to specify how much or how the rise in interest rates will affect the economic capacity of companies to honor their commitments, be they loans or business obligations.

However, he pointed out that Oriental operates with “one of the highest levels of capital in the industry” and that the institution has tried to “be very close” to these clients “to help them mitigate” the Fed’s moves.

On Thursday, Oriental Bank’s parent company reported a 66% increase in the quarterly dividend it will pay to shareholders compared to what it paid a year ago. The reason behind such a profit lies in the group’s management for the period ending last September.

In a report to the market, Oriental reported a net profit of $41.9 million, some $200,000 more than a year ago, despite lower production in mortgages and commercial loans.

Fernández recalled that 2021 was a record year for car sales in Puerto Rico.

Oriental made its numbers despite the “frustrated” environment in which consumers and companies find themselves due to the delay in the post-Maria reconstruction process and the instability of the electrical system, evidenced again during the passage of Fiona.

For shareholders, who have already received nearly $65 million of the $100 million authorized by Oriental managers for share buybacks, the performance was about 87 cents versus about 81 cents a year ago.

Although Oriental granted fewer loans, it obtained better returns as the adjustment in rates translates into more interest, either in financing or the investment portfolio.

The volatility of the markets

El Nuevo Día asked Fernández how the institution has weathered the volatility of the markets.

The executive, who has been at the helm of OFG Bancorp for almost two decades, explained that since last year, the institution has been preparing for the coming interest rate hike, maintaining the investment portfolio in cash instruments and moving away from Treasury bonds. or long-term mortgage bonds. He recognized that such a decision meant fewer opportunities for profitability for the institution.

As the federal funds rate has risen, the institution has moved the $2.7 billion it had in cash instruments into investments with yields in the order of 3%, but short-term. This, with the expectation of reinvesting at higher rates in the near future.

“We have been very patient,” Fernández said, explaining that they still have some $800 million in cash in their investment portfolio.

As of last September, Net Interest Margin (NIM) was estimated at 5.23%, or 111 basis points higher than a year ago. The loan portfolio averaged about $6.7 billion and core deposits another $8.92 billion. Total assets hovered around $10.1 billion.