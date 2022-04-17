ready for the birth of their first child

The singer joined her native island accompanied by her companion, in anticipation of her delivery, which should occur in the coming days.

Last January, Rihanna announced her pregnancy to the world through a series of photos alongside her companion A$AP Rocky. Since then, the couple has been making public appearances, such as on Friday April 15, when they were seen at Barbados airport by the “Daily Mail”, photos that put an end to rumors of deception of which the couple is the subject on social networks. But if the artist goes to his native island, it is for a particular reason. She wants to give birth to her child there. The interpreter of “Man Down” should therefore give birth very soon and everything is already planned for the arrival of the baby.

Read also >> The eventful love life of Rihanna

“A state-of-the-art birthing pool”

Pregnant Rihanna reunites with A$AP Rocky in Barbados https://t.co/kX2ofkQvku

—Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 16, 2022

“For her, the day she becomes a mother is the most important day of her life. She wants it to be as magical as possible. She will have around her the people she cares about the most, including her mother Monica and her childhood best friend Sonita Alexander, who is a doctor. She would like it to be her who gives birth to the baby, “said a close source to the newspaper” The Mirror “. Also according to the British newspaper, the star would have planned treatments carried out in a spa to make her guests wait before the…

Read the rest of the article on Elle.fr

Read also