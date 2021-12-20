Ready for the e-bill for flat-rate and taxpayers under the benefit scheme? – Fiscal Focus

In recent years, the possibility had been raised several times that the obligation to issue an electronic invoice would also be extended to taxpayers on a flat-rate and advantageous basis. We responded to these hypotheses by noting that this could not happen, since the European authorization provided for the express exclusion of the so-called “Minor taxpayers” from the e-bill obligation. Well, as we all know now the scenario has changed, given that Europe, in renewing the authorization for Italy until 2024, has also eliminated this exclusion. Therefore, starting from 2022, the obligation will certainly be extended (although it is not yet certain whether this will take place with effect from 1 January 2022 or later). So the question is… are we sure we’re ready?

It is advisable to summarize all the steps to be taken in order not to be caught unprepared, starting with the basic one, that is to have a entry key to the world of electronic taxation.

The first fundamental point to check is therefore the availability to the taxpayer of valid credentials for access to the Invoices and Remuneration platform, or SPID, CIE or Fisconline codes. Having obtained access, with a few clicks it will be easy to also give a possible proxy to the trusted professional.

Access to Invoices and Fees is not only essential in order to be able to issue electronic invoices via the platform of the Revenue Agency, but also to be able to subscribe to the two services – offered free of charge by the Agency – which, although not mandatory, are absolutely recommends activating, that is, the consultation service and the storage service.

Briefly, we remind you that the consultation service allows you to have the full content of the XML invoice files up to the end of the second year following the transit of the invoice in the Exchange System.

The storage service, on the other hand, consists in entrusting the Revenue Agency with the conservation of electronic invoices in accordance with the Digital Administration Code. The conservation must be carried out, compulsorily, within three months from the deadline for submitting the tax return. It is clearly possible to entrust the conservation also to a person other than the Revenue Agency (such as, for example, a software house, for a fee), but it is strongly recommended to activate the Revenue Agency service, or at least also this service. , which is free and automatic from the moment of joining. Moreover, it is currently also possible, upon joining, to backdate the moment from which you want the files to be placed in replacement storage, and it is therefore possible to remedy any forgetfulness of the first hour.

With the storage service of the Revenue Agency, the XML files are kept for a period of 15 years, even in the event of cancellation (unless full return is requested); at the end of the 15 years the invoices are definitively eliminated, unless the taxpayer, in case of proven necessity, requests to extend the conservation of the documents of his interest.

Again with reference to the electronic tax access key, another aspect not to be forgotten is that linked to the virtual payment of stamp duty, which closely affects these types of “non-VAT” taxpayers: in fact, through Invoices and Fees it is possible to view list A (list of invoices subject to stamp duty at the time of issue) and list B (editable list of invoices not subject to stamp duty, but which according to the automated controls of the Agency should have been); the sum of lists A and B gives rise to the amount of tax to be paid quarterly; the amount can be paid using the F24 form or by requesting the debit on the account, directly from the management of the stamp duty present in the Invoices and Fees.

In order to prepare for the e-bill, another fundamental aspect to think about is that of the invoice transmission channel: via PEC or via commercial software? In both cases, it is necessary to check that you have the right tools for your needs.

Whatever the path chosen for the preparation and transmission of the files, it is also necessary to direct the taxpayers in order to the essential aspects that characterize the issuance of an electronic invoice, starting from the correct setting of the type of accounting regime adopted by the taxpayer, who must be specified at the time of issue, and which is generally preset at the first use of the chosen instrument.

In the case of “minor taxpayers”, the possible choices are:

RF19 in the case of a flat-rate scheme;

RF2 in the case of ex-minima (i.e. advantage regime).

Do not forget the NATURE of the transaction for VAT purposes, which in both cases must be identified with the code:

N2.2 – Non-subject transactions – other cases.

Finally, the indication of the virtual payment of the stamp duty, due when the transaction is for an amount greater than 77.47 euros.

To conclude, it is also good to check whether the taxpayers who have so far managed the invoices in analog mode (i.e. on paper) have clear the expected times for the transmission of electronic invoices, which we recall are established as follows: