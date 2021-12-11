“Ready in 48 hours from when the swelling will disappear”

The next week may be the one for the protective mask for Victor Osimhen. First the traumatized part will have to completely deflate and when the Professor Tartaro who operated on it and Doctor Canonico believe the time has come, they will pass all the information to Doctor Roberto Ruggiero who with his company in Cardito will proceed with the realization, as directly confirmed at the Gazzetta dello Sport:

“We will wait for the indications of the experts and in 48 hours we will be able to create the protection in carbon and kevlar, a sort of very resistant glass fiber. It is important that all swelling has disappeared because the three-dimensional scan of the exams that will be delivered to us will A cast will be made that will be identical to that of Osimhen’s face. On that cast the protection will be made that will release the pressure on healthy parts of the face. A virtual prototype will emerge which will again be subjected to the authorization of the specialists. as I pointed out, two days of work are enough to make it. And possibly even modify it if the athlete then encounters some problems. Let’s talk about a mask that in the next recovery phase will be used in training to avoid accidental clashes with teammates “.