Ready or Not, first impressions. The tactical shooter you can’t miss

The lack of police-themed tactical shooters has been present since the milestone that was SWAT 4. Projects like Zero Hour tried to add their grain of sand, but it has not been until the arrival of Ready or Not when the wish has materialized. Void Interactive announced its development in 2017 with a clear message: every bullet and every life counts. Four years later we have it in our hands as part of the early access program on Steam. This has been our first incursions.

Always ready

Ready or Not takes literally the elements that praised Sierra’s productions in their day. We are facing a tactical shooter from before, brought to today’s technology. As an elite police unit we must resolve extreme situations in our yard. Abandoned houses, hotels and dealerships are some of the scenarios chosen in the first playable grid, made up of more than six.

Danger looms at any moment.

The preparation of a game begins from the headquarters itself. In it we can prepare our asset with a multitude of tools and devices to transfer to the operation. Although there are no classes established by the studio, the nature of each of them marks what role the player will play in the game. This comes to the fore when playing co-op: up to five players can share game.

Danger lurks around every corner. Actions as simple as opening a door can be the trigger for a shooting. That is why you must mark with your friends who is who in the platoon. The usual thing is that the spearhead, who is opening the way, wear a bulletproof shield; another, on the other hand, can carry a portable battering ram capable of opening the doors blocked by the enemy. There is also a place for those who want to make sense of gas grenades: with a matching mask you can clear enclosures in a matter of seconds. Where others would end up with blurred vision, you take the advantage.

When a shootout ends, the stage narrates what has happened. In this image we can see how a stray bullet ended the life of a civilian.

Each scenario and game mode fits better with one style or another. Bomb threat leads us to locate and deactivate some explosives in less than a certain time, so in that case we will try to be fast. Hostage rescue is just the opposite: we should think before we pull the trigger to figure out who is a threat. Not all maps support the full spectrum of modes (five at the time of this writing), something the studio is working on to extend.

dejected tango

The gameplay of Ready or Not seeks to be as faithful as possible to a real elite unit. We have no ammo or health indicators of any kind. We also cannot regenerate health. If the damage received produces a wound, you can stop the bleeding temporarily. If you are not fast enough you will faint, which will lead to your death. The recharge does not act as in the standard of the genre. You can check the ammo in a magazine by pulling it out of the gun in real time. If you think you don’t have enough bullets for the next situation, you can reload without losing that magazine. And if the going gets tough, Quick Reload drops the magazine and adds the next one to your vest. Yes, that dropped magazine can be picked up later. The caliber of the weapons marks the possibility of adding those chargers from the hands of your companions, even to share them. Assault Rifles, SMGs, Shotguns, and Sidearms are the families currently available. All of them customizable.

Your loadout and weapon determine how agile you are when leaning. The shooting lines must always be clean.

Those kinds of details significantly expand the playable complexity. Other details continue that line. TAll players can activate the camera of any of their partners. In real time you can see in a small window what he is looking at, which is especially useful when covering the flank or away from the unit. The main goal of a squad is to accomplish objectives as cleanly and quickly as possible. Entrenched Suspects, as the base mode is called, prioritizes rescuing civilians and stopping threats. Every unnecessary kill will negatively impact your ranking at the end of it. In practice it is the place where you are taught to act in a perfect balance between being aggressive and understanding the situation.

There are usually two types of characters: those who carry firearms and those who apparently do not. If you manage to find numerical or situational superiority against the first, they will surrender to your cries of surrender. But the latter are somewhat more difficult. Many of them appear to be civilians… until they pull a gun from his waistband. It is a classic to see that some make the threat of surrendering, and just as you approach them they pull a gun from their waist. Ready or Not never gives you rest; you must remain with all the senses on alert.

Any negative action that occurs is heavily penalized. Friendly fire is not tolerated.

Artificial intelligence right now gives us both sides of the coin. In some situations his response is in accordance with what we expect at that time. For example, if an enemy around you hears gunfire nearby, he runs from another room to find your flank. However, we cannot say the same when the shooting itself occurs. They are too automated. One can take down the patrol in a matter of seconds, as if it were John Wick himself. In other situations they make impossible turns in search of your position. There are reasons to expect great things; right now it needs adjustments.

The promise is on its way to being fulfilled

Void Interactive explains that they hope to be “at least 12 months” in early access, which leads us to place it in December 2022. The promise of a high-altitude tactical shooter is fulfilled in this first step on the market. Other mechanics that still remain on paper remain to be materialized, such as the realistic ricochet of bullets (the so-called Ricochet effect). The current situation is far from a game in a premature state. It is perfectly playable and fun. We’ll see how it goes in the future: right now your situation is quite promising.