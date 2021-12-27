Ready or Not in the head – Nerd4.life
Let’s see the best-selling games on Steam in the week which ends today, or that of Christmas, characterized by the presence of various discounts and offers, with Ready or Not which turns out to be the best-selling title based on revenue.
This last aspect must be taken into particular consideration: it is not a ranking drawn up on the basis of the individual copies sold but to the amount of money generated by sales. In any case, it is still an index of the success of the games, so it is particularly interesting to see, so here is the top ten of the best seller on Steam from 20 to 26 December 2021:
- Ready or Not
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
- It Takes Two
- Halo Infinite
- Forza Horizon 5
- Valve Index VR Kit
- Battlefield 2042
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition
- Project Zomboid
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Compared to the previous week’s ranking, some positions have changed also due to the discounts that have emerged in recent days. Ready or Not, however, does not fall into this: his move from third to first position is simply linked to the success obtained in recent days, with Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach maintaining the same position.
It Takes Two moves up to third position thanks to a 50% discount, while Halo Infinite, which obviously maintained its standard price, moves from first to fourth position after two consecutive weeks at the top of the rankings, followed by Forza Horizon 5 that leaps. from the tenth to the fifth perhaps also thanks to the small 10% discount of which it is the protagonist in these days. Sekiro and Red Dead Redemption 2 also reappear in the top ten probably thanks to the ongoing discounts, being both at 50% of the standard price.