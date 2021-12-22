Ready or Not on Steam has been ranked first for days – Nerd4.life

Ready or Not is first for days in the global sales ranking on Steam. It is a hardcore tactical shooter, heir to the tradition of the Rainbow Six, the historical ones and, above all, of SWAT 4. It has currently received 6,624 reviews, of which 96% positive, for an overall “Extremely positive” rating.

Despite being in Early Access, the VOID Interactive title already appears refined and stable, much more than many triple A’s released this year. Playable alone or in a cooperative, it appears to be the answer to the abandonment of the genre by large publishers, who have no longer wanted to serve this niche, which is obviously less small than previously thought.

Consider that it is currently selling more than games on offer such as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Battlefield 2042.

Let’s read the official description of Ready or Not:

Ready or Not is an exciting first person strategy shooter that will catapult you into a modern day world where SWAT police units are called upon to solve problems and confront dangerous enemies.

Realism first of all

Development house VOID Interactive worked with different police teams from around the world to create an exciting yet realistic scoring system and rules of engagement. To increase the realism of Ready or Not, particular attention was paid to the principles of ballistic penetration, rebound, the functioning of the kevlar and the dynamics of the plates, as well as the expansion and motion of the projectiles.

Natural and solid control system

Explore a weapon and player movement management system aimed at greater control of the situational effectiveness of agents. Ready or Not uses a simple and organic control system that prevents players from getting confused with dozens of key combinations.

Planning system

Strategize and plan using floor plans and briefs, then launch missions in real time. Officers can choose to use equipment such as ballistic shields, rams, assault ladders, and more. SWAT units can also choose to enlist support personnel, such as sniper teams and negotiators.

Different modalities

Restore order to online chaos through a fun co-op strategy experience with friends, lead a SWAT unit made up of AI-led members in a rich single-player mode, or take on a dangerous organization in an exciting multiplayer environment.

Smart customization

With over 60 unique items at their disposal, players have all the tools they need to tackle any situation. The right combination of sights, muzzle accessories, magazines and grips allows agents to gain the upper hand in combat. Alternatively, forego some agility and load up with plates and armor to withstand even the heaviest attacks! Officers will even be able to customize their units with badges and uniforms.