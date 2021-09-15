Ready Player One: the most beautiful Easter eggs of the whole movie

10 The Delorean

Loading... Advertisements







It is really hard to miss this reference, as it is evident in the film and famous in popular culture. In addition to taking a peek at the de Raiders of the Lost Ark and to a T-Rex who may or may not have come from Jurassic Park, Back to the Future is one of the few self-referential intellectual properties that Steven Spielberg has allowed to use in Ready Player One.

While we already knew there would be room for a Delorean in the film, it’s really thrilling to see her in action on the big screen as an integral part of the story in the first gate challenge, and then see her again for the final battle. The only thing we were denied was hitting those famous 88mph, but, we know, in this circumstance, the car wasn’t supposed to act as a time machine!