Ready Player One: the most beautiful Easter eggs of the whole movie

Few films in the recent past can be considered a monument to pop culture in the same way as Ready Player One, a film that already in its paper soul includes a series of homages and references “Easter Eggs”, as they are called, which characterize its nostalgic soul. But how to recognize all, really all the references and citations? It seems like an impossible feat, even watching and re-watching the film countless times on Sky and streaming on NOW, but you can instead make a ranking of the most beautiful Easter Eggs of the whole film. Here it is below.
Ready Player One is available at NOW and also on demand on Sky. Sign up for only 3 euros for the first month and watch the movie and more.
10The Delorean
It is really hard to miss this reference, as it is evident in the film and famous in popular culture. In addition to taking a peek at the de Raiders of the Lost Ark and to a T-Rex who may or may not have come from Jurassic Park, Back to the Future is one of the few self-referential intellectual properties that Steven Spielberg has allowed to use in Ready Player One.
While we already knew there would be room for a Delorean in the film, it’s really thrilling to see her in action on the big screen as an integral part of the story in the first gate challenge, and then see her again for the final battle. The only thing we were denied was hitting those famous 88mph, but, we know, in this circumstance, the car wasn’t supposed to act as a time machine!