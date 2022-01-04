ready the process to close the …

Andre Onana may soon become a player of Inter. A negotiation born on June 30th, when the Nerazzurri “they stopped“the Cameroonian goalkeeper whose contract will expire on 30 June 2022.

Inter have warned Ajax that they want to make contact with the player, a formal practice between clubs, and in the past few hours it has been sent an official email.

Now the process to formalize the transfer can start: medical examinations and signature could arrive within the day, as reported by several French sources.

Onana, who currently is in retreat with Cameroon (with whom he will play the next African Cup – CLICK HERE for the list of all the squads of the Serie A clubs), he would have been given the ok to leave the collection for a few hours and carry out the planned procedure.

Player blocked for months

A deal that has been standing for six months, with the Nerazzurri who were only waiting for the beginning of January to be able to formalize everything. January has arrived and Inter have warned Ajax that they are serious, with Onana increasingly directed towards Milan.