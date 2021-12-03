ready the rules for the suspension of credit assignments

With the provision of December 1, 2021, the Revenue Agency made operational the norm on building bonus checks contained in the DL n. 157/2021 (Controls decree).

We refer to art. 122-BIS, introduced in Legislative Decree no. 34/2020, which aims to put a stop to the uninhibited and fraudulent use of transfer of credits deriving from building bonuses (but not only that, because it also concerns those issued with the anti Covid regulations, such as the rental bonus or the one onpurchase of PPE), giving the Inland Revenue the possibility to suspend, for up to 30 days, the communications of the assignments of credits, even after the first, and of the options sent, characterized by risk profiles.

The regulation refers to a provision of the Director of the Revenue Agency the identification of the criteria, methods and terms for the implementation, even progressive, of the new provisions; the Agency implemented the forecast with a provision of 1 December 2021.

What are the risk profiles

The risk profiles that can trigger controls by the Revenue Agency are related to the following aspects:

a) consistency and regularity of the data indicated in the communications and options with the data present in the Tax Register or in any case in the possession of the Financial Administration;

b) data relating to the receivables being transferred and to the parties involved in the transactions to which said receivables are related, on the basis of the information present in the Tax Register or in any case in the possession of the Financial Administration;

c) similar transfers previously made by the parties indicated in the communications and options.

So far, nothing new: this is what is reported in the law and, unfortunately, nothing else is added to the provision.

It will therefore remain to be understood What, really, will be able to do set off the alarm bell such as to activate the Agency.

It is assumed that a fundamental role will be done by data already present in the databases of the financial administration but it remains theunknown on how these data will in fact be crossed with the other data contained in the communications.

How the cancellation procedure works

If, reading the provision, there is no further information on the risk profiles, the same thing cannot be said regarding the operating procedures. In fact, the process that will be followed by the Agency is defined in detail, which can be summarized as follows:

– within 5 working days upon receipt, the Revenue Agency informs the person who sent the communication if it has been suspended. The period of suspension not could be greater than 30 days with respect to the date on which the Revenue Agency announces the suspension itself;

– the suspension is communicated with a receipt made available through the electronic services of the Revenue Agency; since the suspension procedure may also concern other anti-Covid bonuses, such as the rental bonus, the one on the purchase of PPE, etc., as per art. 122 of Legislative Decree no. 34/2020, in this case the suspension is communicated with a notice published in the same section of the reserved area of ​​the website of the Revenue Agency through which the communication was sent;

– if the check gives successful that is, if the risk profiles that led to the suspension are confirmed, the Revenue Agency cancels the effects of the communication notifying the person who sent it, with the relative motivation; in this case, the communication is considered not to have been made;

– in case, instead, of negative outcome, that is, if the risk elements are not confirmed or 30 days pass without any communication from the Agency, the communications they consider themselves carried out and produce the effects of law. In this case, the final term of use of the credit set out in the communication is extended for a period equal to the period of suspension of the communication itself.

Finally, it is worth remembering that the provision of 1 July 2020, which contains the implementing rules for the transfer of anti Covid bonuses (Article 122, Legislative Decree no. 34/2020), is also amended to adapt it to the new rules. In particular, it is now expected that i tax credits transferred they can be used in compensation through the F24 model elapsed 5 working days (instead of the current “next working day”) from the regular receipt of the communication of the transfer, subject to acceptance to be communicated exclusively by the transferee itself, under penalty of inadmissibility, through the functions made available in the reserved area of ​​the website of the ‘Revenue Agency.

