Ready the surprise in Serie A, postpone all the matches!

Serie A goes to the rescue of Mancini, Lega Calcio ready to postpone all matches to help the national team

There Football League goes to Roberto’s rescue Mancini. The credibility of our football is at stake, which cannot afford the risk of failing to qualify World Cup for the second consecutive time. In view of March, therefore, a change in the Serie A calendar is evaluated.

To avoid Mancini review the players only on March 21, three days before the first playoff challenge, you are thinking of doing something. One idea would be to organize an internship in February but, reports ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, the extreme proposal would be to postpone the turn of March 20, so as to grant the players to Mancini from March 18.

Serie A, postponement hypothesis for the matches of 20 March

The calendar in theory would not have free Wednesdays, but some Italians may not be in the rounds of European cups. The day would therefore be recoverable on another date. The League seems possible because it has understood that the problem also concerns it from an economic point of view. THE tv rights of a tournament belonging to a nation that has twice failed access to the World Cup, in fact, cannot be considered very attractive. Everything will be done, therefore, to avoid another fool and new economic problems to our local system.