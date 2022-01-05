ready the tax code for spontaneous return

Lost fund closed assets, the Revenue Agency has made available the tax code for the spontaneous restitution of the sums through the model F24 Elide.

To establish the numerical sequence, and those relating to the sanction and interest is the resolution number 2 of 4 January 2022.

THE tax codes I allow taxpayers who have received the amounts wrongly to return them.

The “Contribution for closed activities” and the “Discotheque surcharge contribution”, provided for by Sostegni bis decree, could be requested by the deadline of 21 December 2021.

The sums were intended for activities that also during the past year have been closed for at least 100 days. The reference period is the one between 1 January and 25 July 2021.

Lost fund for closed activities: the tax code is ready for spontaneous restitution

With resolution number 2 of January 4, 2022, theRevenue Agency provides the instructions that must be followed VAT numbers who have received the non-repayable grant for closed activities, by credit or in the form of a tax credit.

Taxpayers who are not entitled to the sums must, in fact, proceed with the return.

As indicated in the provision of November 29, 2021, who has received aid not due, even following renunciation, he can regularize his situation by spontaneously paying the contribution and related interests and related sanctions reduced, in line with thearticle 13 of the legislative decree 17 December 1997, n. 472.

In this case you need to use the model F24 ELIDE – Payments with identification elements and a different tax code for capital, interest and penalty.

Tax code Name 8137 Non-repayable grant for closed activities – Spontaneous repayment – CAPITAL – art. 2, DL n. 73 of 2021 and art. 11, DL n. 105 of 2021 8138 Non-repayable grant for closed activities – Spontaneous repayment – INTEREST – art. 2, DL n. 73 of 2021 and art. 11, DL n. 105 of 2021 8139 Non-repayable grant for closed activities – Spontaneous repayment – SANCTION – art. 2, DL n. 73 of 2021 and art. 11, DL n. 105 of 2021

The sequences of digits must be entered in the column “Amounts due paid” and the sums paid must also be specified.

In the section “TAXPAYER” in addition, the fiscal Code ei personal data of the subject required to pay.

There section “Treasury and more” it must be completed following what is reported in the summary table.

Field Value guy R. identifying elements no value code 8137, 8138 or 8139 reference year year in which the full contribution was recognized or used as compensation (YYYY) amounts due paid amount of the non-repayable contribution to be returned, or the amount of the penalty and interest, based on the tax code indicated

All the details in the full text of the resolution number 2 / E of January 4, 2022.

Revenue Agency – Resolution number 2 of 4 January 2022 Establishment of the tax codes for the spontaneous return, through the form “F24 Payments with identification elements”, of the non-repayable grant referred to in article 2 of the decree-law of 25 May 2021, n. 73, converted, with modifications, by law 23 July 2021, n. 106, and in article 11 of the decree-law of 23 July 2021, n. 105, converted, with modifications, by the law 16 September 2021, n. 126.

Lost fund closed activities: who could request it

The model and the instructions for requesting the non-repayable grant for closed activities were made available by the Revenue Agency with the provision of November 29, 2021.

The deadline indicated for the electronic submission of applications was scheduled for last year December 21, 2021.

The financial administration also disclosed the actual amount of the sums due on the basis of thearticle 2 of the Sostegni bis decree in favor of the activities that have been closed for at least 100 days between 1 January and 25 July 2021.

For the discos, further support measures were provided for by article 11 of decree law number 105 of 2021, which provided for the use as a priority of 20 million, among the 140 million of the resources made available by the Sostegni bis decree.

The recipients of the contribution closed activities are the economic entities that have activated the VAT number before May 26, 2021 and whose main activity resulting from the Tax Register as of May 26, 2021 is identified by ATECO codes 2007 listed in annex 1 of the inter-ministerial decree.

The maximum amount due depends on the income and remuneration bracket of 2019.

The recipients of the increased contribution for discos they are, on the other hand, the economic subjects who activated the VAT number on a date prior to July 23, 2021 and on that date carry out the prevailing activity provided for by ATECO 2007 code 93.29.10, namely discos, dance halls, night clubs and the like.

This contribution was reduced compared to the amount initially envisaged.