ready the ‘yes’ to Conte

Dejan Kulusevski will be the sacrifice of Juventus in this transfer session: the arrival of Vlahovic changes the cards in the offensive department

The arrival of Dusan Vlahovic at Juventus it forces the Old Lady to review its outgoing market. Arthur and Ramsey can’t leave Turin, Rabiot will be highly confirmed for the second half of the season. At this point the pawn to be sacrificed is Dejan Kulusevski: offered to Milan, now there is the Tottenham of Paratici and Conte at the Bianconeri’s window, ready to do Cherubini and their former club a favor.

The Swede claims more space, which could have come after Chiesa’s injury: the arrival of Vlahovichowever, now pushes Allegri to redesign the attack, including the back, which can count on the contribution of Bernardeschi and, if necessary, even a backward Dybala, now that Juventus has a real first striker to field. The price for Kulusevskiborn in 2000, who joined Juventus in the summer, after being bought in January 2020, on the eve of the lockdown, for 35 million euros plus bonus, is set at around 40 million.

Kulusevski, the possible transfer formula

Cherubini opens to the loan with the obligation of redemption conditional on the achievement of certain objectives. A solution that did not suit Milan, which cannot reach those figures, in the name of the balance sheet. Arsenal seemed to want to try, so as to be able to close at least one of the many business talks with Juventusbut the obligation of redemption was not contemplated in the will of the Gunners. At this point, Paratici’s Tottenham remains the most credible track.

An event that takes us back in time, to when Dejan Kulusevski rejected Inter from Antonio Conte: we are talking about not too long back, because the Swede had tactical doubts about football that the Apulian coach made his team express. Specific movements that push the players on the pitch to be deployed in almost total roles, all available to everyone: an aspect that had prompted the former Parma to say ‘no’ to the Nerazzurri. Today, however, With you insists on having it back, Luis Diaz and Adama Traore goals vanished, and Kulusveski may be persuaded to reconsider their choices.

Juventus, the treasure to shore up the midfield

Time is clearly running out now, because the Juventus he has only two days to close the deal: the transfer market will close on January 31 and the paperwork will have to be resolved in a short time. The agreement serves on the figures and on the formula, dancing on the tip of a pin which is called the obligation of redemption: the Spurs they would like, like Arsenaltry to avoid this constraint at the end of the season, allowing himself to have an inventory benefit and send the Swede back to Turin in case of low satisfaction, while the bianconeri want to be sure of being able to budget the money for the sale.

Money that could then be used for the last assault in midfield: Nahitan Nandez remains the goal of these hours, to snatch him from Inter, and immediately after Denis Zakaria, expiring of the contract and for which they would try to anticipate the terms of the agreement. In closing, the interest on the part of theAston Villa for Rodrigo Bentancur: 20 million plus 5 of bonuses from the English for the Uruguayan, but for now the Bianconeri do not say they are convinced, as also anticipated by Calciomercato.it.