“Ready to cooperate with Biden on domestic and international issues” – Corriere.it

from Online Editorial

A virtual meeting is scheduled for next week to address the numerous disputes over technology, trade, Taiwan and human rights

After the great frost – first on the origin and management of the pandemic, and then on measures against climate change – The US and China are talking to each other again. The two respective leaders, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, will hold a virtual summit next week, although no specific date has been set.. He reports it Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the issue, recalling that the move comes as the world’s two largest economies are stuck in multiple disputes – including those over technology, trade, Taiwan and human rights – while agreeing on the importance of continuing dialogue. The two countries agreed in early October to hold a virtual meeting of leaders by the end of the year, with the exact date still being negotiated.