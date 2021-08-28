Ready to die, so Sharon Stone paid (out of her own pocket) DiCaprio

Ready to die is the film with Sharon Stone and Leonardo DiCaprio that will air this afternoon at 5.45 pm on La7. Sam Raimi’s film wanted to be – both in intentions and in visual rendering – a real homage to the Spaghetti Western genre and, more specifically, to Sergio Leone’s legacy to the western genre.

Ready to die, the plot

The mysterious gunslinger Ellen (Sharon Stone) cross the Old West to the frontier town of Redemption and participate in an annual race. The competition, in fact, is aimed at crowning the best gunslinger in circulation, rewarding him with a sum of money. Each year the race is won by the Mayor of Redemption, John Herod (Gene Hackman) who is also the one who organizes the fight. To get the cash prize, however, Ellen will have to contend with opponents that are far from obvious. There is the illegitimate son of Herod (Leonardo Dicaprio), who hopes that victory will buy him the affection of a father who is never really interested in his existence. There is Cort (Russell Crowe), former right-hand man of the mayor, now devoted to a life as a preacher after repeatedly dirtying his hands with crimes he perhaps would like to forget. And finally there is Clay Cantrell (Keith David), who was hired by the town itself to take out Herod. The latter, however, is not so inclined to let go of the crown as a winner: so halfway through the race he decides to change the rules, out of the blue. Now in order to proceed in the challenge, each match must end with the killing of one’s opponent.

The power of Sharon Stone

While Ready to die is a film by Sam Raimi, born from a story by Simon Moore who also signed the screenplay, there is no doubt that the film carries within it a profound trace of the presence of Sharon Stone. The actress – who recently made a comeback about the famous interrogation scene in Basic Instinct – in fact, he had the opportunity to make some fundamental decisions for the development of the film, starting with the choice of the director. As the website of theInternet Movie Data Basein fact, Sharon Stone was sent a list of directors who could have directed the film. The production asked the actress to choose the one she would feel most comfortable working with. Sharon Stone replies by sending the list back to the sender, with only one name given above: Sam Raimi. When asked why she had chosen him as her own mettle en scene from Ready to die Sharon Stone replied that she had seen the movie The army of darkness and she was so fascinated by it that she wanted to work with the director.

Sharon Stone’s decision-making power, however, did not stop at the director’s “sole” choice. It was always the actress who insisted that Russell Crowe was chosen to be part of the cast. The studio and production weren’t so keen to comply with the actress’s request, especially since at the time – Ready to die is from 1995 – Russell Crowe was an actor still largely unknown to the American public, so he could not have been a boost to the box office. But in this case Sharon Stone was adamant and insisted: she won in this case too. Russell Crowe was cast in the role of Cort and Sharon Stone called the future star of Gladiator as the best kisser of all the actors with whom he had shared the screen. Finally Sharon Stone also had decision-making power on the choice of Leonardo DiCaprio. Always according to theInternet Movie Data Base the actress so ardently wanted DiCaprio to be part of the film that she independently chose to pay the actor’s salary out of her own pocket, who in a couple of years would become a world star thanks to his participation in Titanic.