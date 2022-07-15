Shakira : the singer separated from her darling, the footballer Gérard Piqué. From now on, she will do everything to obtain custody of their children.

Shakira ended her affair with Gérard Piqué

After twelve years of love, the couple formed by the Spanish footballer and the Colombian singer announced their separation in an official press release, published on Saturday June 4 on the site E! News. “ We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the sake of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding “they wrote.

Since then, the wildest rumors have been circulating about the reasons for this unexpected breakup. According to journalists Laura Fa and Laurena Vazquez, the Colombian singer would have surprised the footballer in the arms of a young blonde woman in her twenties. However, the couple’s entourage strongly denied this information. Then, a young woman named Suzy Cortez revealed the messages that Gerard Pique would have sent her.

Shakira wants custody of her children

But that’s not all: many believe that Shakira – herself – would have discovered the infidelities of her ex. For example, in the show El Gordo y la Flaca broadcast on university – a channel on which we speak Spanish and which is broadcast in the United States – claimed that the artist would have discovered the infidelities of Gerard Pique.

Shakira: ready to do anything for the care of her children?

Anyway, Shakira has only one thing in mind: the well-being of her two sons. According to the newspaper Mark, she would do anything to get custody of them. In this idea, the Colombian singer would like to move with them to Miami. Except that Gérard Piqué is installed in Barcelona and don’t plan to move. The two ex will therefore do everything to have custody. Moreover, according to La Razon, both have already hired formidable lawyers.

It remains to be seen whether Shakira and Gerard Pique would be ready to reach an agreement. Still according to a journalist from brand, the footballer would no longer have a woman in his life “He is single and has many friends”. Maybe he wants to ease the tension with his ex in order to prevent him from leaving with their children…



