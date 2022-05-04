“Ready to host the Avellino summer retreat”

The poll of Mercogliano Vittorio D’Alessio it is sure, the Irpinia town will host the Avellino retreat in the summer and confirms it to the Sportchannel microphones: “Yesterday we had the opinion of the superintendent, we are starting to clean the area where the grandstand will be located, we are trying to complete the changing rooms because from June the field will be usable with a first tournament, that of the architects, it will be among the many fields in Irpinia that will host this national tournament. And from July we will try to host our favorite team for the first time in our country, the Avellino A little late I kept my promise, the administrative difficulties are there and they do not depend only on me but the availability has been there and we can start with the last works.





