“Ready to pay for it, Meghan and the children must be safe” – Corriere.it

Prince Harry has filed legal action to regain police protection when he travels with his family to the UK: he lost the right to it in 2020, but last summer his car was chased by photographers after an event.

Prince Harry, grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and son of Lady Diana and Prince Charles, has filed a lawsuit for regain the supply for himself and his family when visiting the UK.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, had lost the right to an escort when they decided to abandon official commitments related to belonging to the royal family, in 2020, and the British Ministry of the Interior had refused to assign them one even though the prince had offered to pay her personally.

The request to review this decision, according to what was revealed by the legal team of the prince (who now lives in California with his children Archie And Lilibet) is linked in particular to an episode last summer: last June 30, at the end of a charity event in London, the prince’s car had been chased by the paparazzi.

The prince – the lawyers explained – wants to take his children to his native country, but he and his family “cannot go home” for too many “extremist and neo-Nazi” threats.

This request by Harry, initiated last September but revealed only now, risks embarrassing the royal family, already grappling with the threat of trial in the United States al Prince Andrew, accused of sexual harassment. This week, Queen Elizabeth II stripped her son Andrew of any official roles and military titles, but there have been inquiries about the expense of his escort.

Harry reiterated that he is ready to personally pay for his protection.

Prince Harry’s representative said that “the UK will always be Prince Harry’s home and a country where he wants his wife and children to be safe.”

Harry’s last visit to the UK dates back to last summer, when he took part in the opening of one on July 1st statue in honor of his mother, Lady Diana, died in 1997 in Paris in a car accident after being chased by the paparazzi.

Lilibet, Harry’s last daughter, is 7 months old and has not yet met her great-grandmother Elizabeth II or her grandfather, Prince Charles.

A government spokesman said the system surrounding the protection of public figures is “rigorous and proportionate” and declined to provide details on these agreements or the legal proceedings initiated.