“Ready to protect workers in Rome”

“If Tim’s industrial plan is lost, 40 thousand jobs are also at risk”. These are the words of Fabrizio Solari secretary of the Slc-Cgil used to explain what is happening in the telecommunications company.

Furthermore, a new extraordinary board of directors has been scheduled for November 26, which should clarify Tim’s strategy in the coming years in view of the February appointment: in three months, in fact, Tim’s board of directors will have to approve the Strategic Plan until to 2024. But a possible change at the top puts it at risk and with it also the jobs. Meanwhile, from the Lazio Region: “We are there for institutional places of confrontation and mediation”.

The shareholders would be dissatisfied with the results of the management of the managing director, Luigi Gubitosi. Yes, because according to what is learned, eleven councilors have signed a letter suggesting a possible distrust. In the cauldron of discontent, also the disappointment about Dazn that would not have given the desired results. Not only that, in 4 months the rating agencies would have questioned the strength of the telephone group. Nothing is confirmed by Paris but to demonstrate the agitation, beyond what transpires unofficially, would be meetings convened at such a short distance from each other.

Unions worried about the ‘confusion’ of the company

“The forced choice for Tim’s future was within an industrial policy choice that the past government had somehow endorsed – with letters of intent between Cdp, Tim and Open Fiber in August 2020 – and therefore, of forward, the company had prepared for a solution that had been identified and which corresponded to two main parameters: that of responding to a program of the country, i.e. equipping ourselves with a new generation network capable of satisfying all the needs of the Country, and the other aspect was to find accommodation also from an industrial point of view for Tim’s 40,000 employees. What happens now? ” explained the leader of the Slc-CGIL.

In addition: “Just a week after Tim’s last Board of Directors in these hours, confusing actions of the directors are emerging, under the direction of the shareholders who aim to overturn the corporate governance, rather than working on an industrial development plan” he explained Vito Vitale, the general secretary of the Fistel Cisl. “The repercussions of this confusional state in which Tim found himself risk degenerating irreversibly with very serious consequences on the country’s telecommunications system, already in the hands of foreign shareholders, on internal employment and on related industries, where about 80,000 workers ”added Vitale.

Zingaretti: “Concern for the future of workers, we are here”

“I want to express my concern for the future of Tim’s workers, a strategic company for our country and for Lazio. But also for the repercussions on the Lazio territory in economic and social terms, as well as for the negative consequences that could affect all the related activities that revolve around Tim. We as a Region are there and we are ready for further institutional places of confrontation and mediation, especially with regard to workers and the offices in Rome and Lazio. In general, it is necessary to protect all the interests at stake, those of consumers, of small shareholders and implement a real broader industrial strategy for a strategic sector such as highly innovative telecommunications “said the governor. of the Nicola Zingaretti Region.

Casu: “Need for clear and immediate answers”

“The union representatives are sounding a very strong alarm, expressing very serious concerns about the future of Tim’s business plan. Clear and immediate answers are needed to protect 40 thousand workers and the stability of a strategic company for the country ”commented Andrea Casu, deputy of the Democratic Party in a tweet.

“Tim’s situation raises the need for careful reflection and the concerns of the CGIL on the occupational risks that could derive from a halt to the company’s industrial plan are to be shared. It is to be hoped that the near future will be marked by a modernization of the company. digital infrastructure in the country which, thanks to the PNRR, brings together competition, better digital services, but also the maintenance of employment levels, especially in some cities including Rome “, said the vice president of the Pd group in the Chamber, Roberto Morassut.