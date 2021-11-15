“Ready to send migrants back to their homeland”

The Belarusian president said he was ready to transport migrants stranded on the border with Poland to Munich, in Germany, with the jets of the national airline Belavia.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi government announced Thursday that it will organize the first repatriation flight, on a “voluntary” basis, for its citizens stranded on the border between Poland and Belarus. “Iraq will carry out a first flight for those wishing to return voluntarily on November 18,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf.

Concerned about the situation, the High Representative for EU foreign policy, Josep Borrell, he explained: “I told the minister of Belarus that the situation in the country is completely unacceptable, that humanitarian aid must be provided, and see how we can solve the problem to stop the flow, the flights. It’s almost done with the countries of origin, my colleague Schinas is in Baghdad, but we must provide humanitarian aid to these people and prevent all types of hybrid attacks “.