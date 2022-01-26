“Ready to stop Russian military exercises”

If the European Union has chosen the wait-and-see line on Russia and prefers not to raise its voice too much against the risk of an invasion of Ukraine, there are those who are ready to take the field and face Vladimir Putin’s soldiers. open. It is an army that is unusual to say the least: it is that of Irish fishermen, who have promised to face the Federation boats, who are planning exercises for next month just near the island of Ireland, and 240 kilometers from the coast. South-western. These are obviously international waters, but waters where fishing boats usually go fishing.

The chief executive of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organization described the area where the drills are planned as “very important” to the fishermen and said they want to protect biodiversity and marine life. Murphy assured that the boats will certainly not go to face the Russian navy, but “they must know that we will fish in our traditional fishing areas and if this has an impact on their operation, this will be considered a peaceful protest”.

The Russian ambassador to Ireland argued that the controversy over the military exercises would be “extremely exaggerated”, that it is “in no way a threat to Ireland or anyone else” and that the whole story is one “. non-news “which is only part of a” propaganda campaign “about an alleged Russian threat to Ukraine and Europe. The diplomat warned that “any attempt to interfere with military exercises would be a reckless and irresponsible act that could endanger both sailors and fishermen”.

“Can anyone imagine if the Russians were applying to go to the Irish mainland to launch rockets?” Said Murphy, who said that would be no different than what happens in the waters south of the coast because “that’s our land, it’s the our farms, that’s where we make a living. ”And so, he wondered,“ why would anyone be able to go in and do ”military drills“ in our waters? This will affect our livelihoods and marine life ”. The Tánaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) of Ireland, Leo Varadkar, stressed that “although the Russian military can, according to the law, carry out these exercises off our waters and in our economic zone, they are certainly unwelcome and this has been communicated to the authorities” of Fly.