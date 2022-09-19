Ready to “support” Puerto Rico despite discrepancies with LUMA Energy

About five years ago, when Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, Francisco Díaz-Massó was sure of two things.

He knew that Puerto Rico’s electrical system was damaged and that the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) was bankrupt.

But this did not prevent the employees of Bermúdez and Longo, Díaz-Massó (BLDM) from organizing 24 hours after the cyclone. A week later, BLDM had 400 brigades on the street.

The first thing was to help restore communication and in parallel, contribute to the emergency response in electricity, water and data.

“There was the bankruptcy of PREPA and there was not really a guarantee of payment,” said the main executive officer of BLDM.

Now that -once again- the island was left in the dark due to Hurricane Fiona and despite discrepancies with LUMA Energy, BLDM -one of the main infrastructure companies on the island- is willing to do the same.

When PREPA’s emergency response plan was called into question in 2017, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) commissioned the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to build the electrical network and it contracted to Fluor Daniel Caribbean.

Fluor included BLDM in their team, assigning him the area between Hatillo and Aguadilla.

“You impacted those communities, when you repaired the system and they saw the light, (people) threw parties for the employees,” recalled Díaz-Massó, who spoke with El Nuevo Día when Hurricane Fiona left Puerto Rico yesterday. with another general blackout it began to organize itself.

Díaz-Massó met Bermúdez and Longo in the late 1989s when he was attending a boarding school as a mechanical engineering student. Some two decades later, he merged his firm with the one founded by engineers Juan J. Bermúdez and Adriel Longo.

As in many construction companies, in BLDM -for 60 years- people have worked who visibly transform societies even if they do not erect statues or pay tribute to them.

These are the welders or underground cable installers, the expert electricians or the master plumbers, the engineers or pipe fitters, among many others.

If the water in your business or residence comes from the Sergio Cuevas plant, if you have walked through the Convention Center in Miramar, have reached the underground station of the Urban Train in Río Piedras or received services at the Comprehensive Cancer Center and even, If you played a pool and encouraged horse and rider from the stands of El Comandante Racecourse, before you, BLDM was there.

After six decades of public and private projects, the company has managed over $2 billion in infrastructure projects in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, Florida and Texas.

When the recession swept through the construction industry, BLDM came out on top by venturing into telecommunications infrastructure and large-scale renewable energy, among other niches.

At present, one in five BLDM employees – which is around 818 – is a woman and one in three managers is a female. Considering contractors, the labor force reaches one thousand.

Why, if BLDM has so much expertise, is it not part of the reconstruction that has been entrusted to LUMA Energy?

-“We want to be part of the reconstruction, it is our interest. Indeed, we have a lot to contribute… but the imposition of a labor agreement creates problems,” said Díaz-Massó.

“I do not have to have any labor agreement with anyone to guarantee the best product to the client,” added the engineer, refuting the need for an agreement with the IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers). to comply with safety issues and quality standards.

“What better standards, what more strength than everything we have done… at the airport, pharmaceuticals, a complicated generation system. If we had not managed it well, we would not have been 60 years old (of existence),” said Díaz-Massó, adding that BLDM employees have a medical plan and a retirement plan, among other benefits, while safety is a priority.

After LUMA became the operator and main responsible for the reconstruction of the electrical system of Puerto Rico, the consortium established that those interested in doing business with it will only have to hire workers affiliated with the IBEWa union that was joined by the Insular Union of Industrial Workers and Electrical Constructions (Uitice), one of the two main unions in PREPA.

Five years after Maria

According to Díaz Massó, five years after María, very little has been achieved to restore the electrical system.

He explained that, Like it or not, Puerto Rico will have to make investments in the existing generating fleet using the cheapest fuel possible. But immediately afterwards, he stressed that it is essential that Puerto Rico insert itself quickly and adequately in distributed and renewable generation.

“ If anything happens, we are going to go and support, although I obviously have my reservation with the (contractual) demand of LUMA… If there is an emergency, or whatever it is, we are going to support the country. We are not even going to think about it ” Francisco Díaz-Massó, CEO of BLDM

He added that the price of a kilowatt hour in Puerto Rico “has forced” companies and households to become prosumers, but in turn, the cost of renewable energy supplies has dropped so much and there are so many technological tools to manage the electrical infrastructure that there will be backtracking.

Above all, Díaz-Massó pointed out that, when rethinking the electrical grid, Puerto Rico must seek the greatest possible redundancy and self-protection, two qualities that made the island’s electrical system a caliber infrastructure in its time.

“Here we know what to do with (AEE), with generation as it should be. That is clear, that has been done and there is the capacity to do it, the truth is that it has been a matter of will and in the process, everyone is suffering”, said the engineer.

Much delay and some success

Now that Puerto Rico internalizes the impact of Tropical Storm Fiona, what is encouraging, according to the engineer, is that the operator and FEMA have invested some $600 million to strengthen the inventory of materials and equipment, a forecast that was not available five years ago .

Before the health crisis, the wait for a transformer, for example, was around three months. Now, receiving a transformer can take up to a year and is more expensive, Díaz-Massó said.

According to Díaz Massó, who favors public-private concessions, the valuable time that Puerto Rico has lost to rebuild its infrastructure now also translates into money, since the price of raw materials and fuel continue unabated.

He speaks with knowledge of the facts, because “not all projects turn out as one would like” and in an inflationary environment, the risks are greater. Although prices are beginning to stabilize, they will not return to pre-pandemic levels, he said.

“We have always been very conservative, having some reservations as a company. That has helped us through the tough times,” she maintained.

Puerto Rico above all

Hence, for the engineer, Puerto Rico and even LUMA could go out through the wide door if the workforce that knows the electrical system helps to rebuild it.

“If anything happens, we are going to go and we are going to support, although I obviously have my reservation with the (contractual) demand of LUMA… If there is an emergency, or whatever it is, we are going to support the country. We are not even going to think about it, ”she stressed.

About two weeks ago, Governor Pedro Pierluisi said that LUMA was “on probation” and that he wanted to see changes in management and in the way the consortium operates.

The Association of General Contractors (ACG) has asked the Governor to eliminate the contracting requirement established by LUMA. What happened?

-“Nothing”, replied Díaz-Massó.