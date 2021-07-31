News

ready to testify against Brad Pitt | friend

Five years have passed since the end of their love. Time, however, has not sooed the pain. On the contrary, it has increased hatred and revenge by transforming what was one of the most envied unions in Hollywood, the one between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in the modern version of the War of the Roses.

The Brangelina and their War of the Roses

In short, it is just like in the film with Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner: from love, to war, without return … Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have not been together since 2016. Yet, between them, it is open war, particularly on the issue of divorce.

The latest news, as he tells Instyle, wants the Jolie ready to testify in court against the husband. To confirm before the judge that yes, the American star, was a violent man and that, in the grip of alcohol, on more than one occasion he had verbally and physically abused his children.

angelina jolie

When she was proud of him… Brad Pitt (57 years old) and Angelina Jolie (45) today really make war: no holds barred. She is willing to testify against him in court. Photo Getty

The two-time Oscar-winning actress, therefore, is willing to expose herself. To put yourself against the ex-husband, with whom she has been for twelve years. Six children together (three adopted and three natural), a great love. Then the farewell, surprisingly, after the wedding celebrated in secret in the Chateau of Miraval, France, with her in a dress embroidered with the designs of the offspring.

Angelina Jolie and the evidence against Brad Pitt

According to some documents obtained by The Blast, the plaintiff has declared her willingness to offer “supporting evidence” of alleged domestic violence. Is this new information compared to what was already obtained by the Los Angeles County Department of Childcare and Family Services a few years ago? At the time it was said, for example, that there had been an incident on a private plane in which Brad had had a violent argument with the eldest son. but the actor was later acquitted.

george clooney

The Brangelina tribe a few years ago (photo Getty)

This time, though, will Jolie make new revelations? One thinks so, considering that with what was in the hands of the investigators so far he has caused Brad Pitt to be acquitted.

Among other things, in the same documents, we also read that Jolie presented application on behalf of her three youngest children. Which, if approved, would allow them to testify in the divorce case. and Maddox, the eldest son, has already testified against dad Brad.

Brad Pitt as Maddox Jolie Pitt

Brad Pitt and Maddox: Angelina adopted her when she was still married to Billy Bob Thornton. Photo Getty

The war between the two actors, in short, seems destined to have no end. Or, at least, not soon. Too bad: she was one of the few couples in Hollywood who, really, had made everyone dream.

