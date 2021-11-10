real bullets, slaps and spits on the set of the masterpiece with Robert De Niro

Tonight on Iris from 21:15 back on the air The hunter, one of the great masterpieces of Michael Cimino’s cinema famous for the countless awards received and the unforgettable interpretations of Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken and Meryl Streep.

For the occasion, in addition to referring you to our special Everycult on Il Cacciatore, we also leave you some of the best curiosities about the creation of the work: