News
real bullets, slaps and spits on the set of the masterpiece with Robert De Niro
Tonight on Iris from 21:15 back on the air The hunter, one of the great masterpieces of Michael Cimino’s cinema famous for the countless awards received and the unforgettable interpretations of Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken and Meryl Streep.
For the occasion, in addition to referring you to our special Everycult on Il Cacciatore, we also leave you some of the best curiosities about the creation of the work:
- Michael Cimino convinced the co-star Christopher Walken to spit in Robert De Niro’s face: When Walken did it, during filming, De Niro, unaware of everything, was totally shocked, and the reaction captured in the film is genuine. After the take, however, the star went on a rampage, to the point that he almost decided to leave the set. Cimino later recalled with amusement what had happened, saying of Christopher Walken: “He’s one with balls!“
- The slaps in the Russian roulette sequences are one hundred percent authentic: the decision was by Michael Cimino in agreement with the actors, who in this way, in addition to increasing the realism of the scene, further agitated in step with their characters.
- John Cazale was very ill with lung cancer when filming began, and for this reason all of his scenes were shot first: Michael Cimino knew from the start that the actor was dying but the studio that was financing the project was kept in the dark, and when the producers found out they opposed and made a request to replace Cazale. At that point Meryl Streep threatened to leave the film if John Cazale (her boyfriend at the time) had been replaced, and De Niro offered to pay the insurance fee personally just to allow the friend to keep the job. John Cazale would die in March 1978 shortly after filming was completed, and he has never seen the full movie.
- The scene where Steven screams “Michael, there are rats in here, Michael!“addressing Michael, the character played by Robert De Niro, is not actually a play: John Savage, Steven’s actor, is really yelling at Michael, but to Michael Cimino. Savage was really scared of rats, which really infested that area of the river, and he was yelling at the director to get him out of the water. Cimino decided to keep the shooting within the film thanks to the lucky case of homonymy with the protagonist.
- Robert De Niro considers the scene where Michael (his character) visits Steven (John Savage) in the hospital for the first time the most emotional sequence I’ve ever been involved in. Years later the actor would burst into tears as he talked about the scene at the AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Robert De Niro.
- According to Michael Cimino, Robert De Niro requested a real bullet to be inserted into the revolver for the scene where Michael subjects Stanley to an impromptu Russian roulette wheel. John Cazale agreed without protest, but obsessively double-checked the gun before each shot, to make sure the real bullet wasn’t next in the drum.