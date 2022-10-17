Real chamber players Drake, who lost more than 800,000 euros betting on Barça

If many bettors probably lost money this weekend, Drake is undoubtedly one of those who cried the most the defeat of FC Barcelona. Indeed, the rapper shared on social networks one of his handsets, a method which allows you to bet on several matches at the same time, in order to multiply the potential gains. Thus, the artist bet the astronomical sum of 833,000 dollars on the victories of Arsenal against Leeds, but also of Barça against Real. If the Gunners won their match (0-1), the Catalans were defeated on the lawn of the Santiago Bernabeu, on the score of 3 goals to 1, destroying the hopes of Drake who could have won nearly 4 million dollars in case of victory.

Roomers, several Madrid players wanted to address a regular tackle to the rapper from Toronto. Rodrygo, who scored Madrid’s last goal from the penalty spot in added time, for example shared a photo of him taken during the game on social media, writing in the caption “God’s Plan” (God’s plan, editor’s note), in reference to one of Drake’s most famous songs. David Alaba also commented on the Canadian artist’s unlucky bet. ‘Sorry Drake, Real Madrid was the only way to go’he wrote on Instagram.

During this meeting between Real and Barça, the Catalan players wore a flocked jersey with the logo of Canadian rapper Drake. Indeed, in order to celebrate the milestone of 50 billion plays reached by Drake, the audio streaming platform Spotify, sponsor of FC Barcelona, ​​wanted to undertake this special operation. During the warm-up, the Blaugrana players also wore a special jersey flocked with the number 50, in order to salute the performance of the artist with 50 billion cumulative plays.

Drake lost $800,000 yesterday with Barca’s El Clasico loss pic.twitter.com/bA95enbPul — BeFootball (@_BeFootball) October 17, 2022

