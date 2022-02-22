Reality or fiction?

‘Don’t Look Up’ was destined to become one of the most controversial films. Its incredible cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, its twisted sense of humor, its distribution worldwide on Netflix and, mainly, the portrait of the world that, intentionally or not, closely resembles the one lived in recent years, placed it quickly on the agenda. In this gallery we have compiled the connections of Adam McKay’s film with real characters and events.



How reality surpassed fiction?

Adam McKay wrote the script for ‘Don’t Look Up’ before the pandemic and planned to shoot during the first half of 2020, however, the health crisis complicated everything, so he was even afraid to continue with the project. During the Deadline Contenders Film panel in November 2021, the writer-director admitted that the unpredictable and seemingly overblown events of the last few years finally convinced him that he needed to go beyond comedic ends. The filmmaker said, “I swear on every holy book on planet Earth that I wrote this pre-Covid, and it was one of the weirdest experiences I’ve ever had. The weirdest thing about this movie was writing it, auditioning, and then seeing so many of the elements became reality.



The controversial plot

The plot of ‘Don’t Look Up’ is not an exact reflection of what is currently happening in the world. However, it has a bit of everything. Although it tells the odyssey of two astronomers, veteran professor Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) and doctoral student Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence), to warn the skeptical population about a large meteorite that threatens to destroy the Earth, in reality it is about a reference to global warming and the current health crisis. “There was a moment when I realized that it was about how we’ve dirty, broken, profited and porn*graphed our lines of communication, the way we really talk to each other. That was the moment when I said to myself : ‘Oh, we definitely have to do it,’ and I wrote to the whole cast, and they were all like, ‘Oh yeah… Now more than ever,'” McKay explained during the Deadline Contenders Film panel in November 2021.



Inspiration

While reality wasn’t a source of inspiration for McKay to make the film, a scene from ‘Jaws’ was. This was revealed by himself in a Although reality was not a source of inspiration for McKay to make the tape, a scene from ‘Jaws’ (‘Jaws’) was. As he himself revealed in a conversation with The New York Times: “the idea of ​​a disaster movie where people don’t necessarily believe that the disaster is going to happen, it’s not the loftiest or the strangest. It goes back to the mayor on ‘Jaws’: ‘You’d love to try it, wouldn’t you? Get your name in National Geographic.'”



Satire to politics and science deniers

McKay’s story lampoons the forces that fail to respond to an avoidable crisis and instead prefer to evade it or use it for their own gain: politics, the media, science deniers, and corporate interests. Nothing could be further from reality, right?



Abuse of power

Adam McKay explores in this film how those who possess capital possess power. In this case, billionaire businessman Peter Isherwell (played by Mark Rylance), tries to take advantage of the meteorite. This character’s connection to the real world is more than evident, as he is also a major donor to President Orlean’s campaign, a nod to the power relations between politicians and economic elites.



Who inspired the character of Meryl Streep?

The president of ‘Don’t Look Up’, played by Meryl Streep, is a mixture of several recent leaders. McKay summed up how he came to this version of the character, saying during the Deadline’s Contenders Film panel, “I took a little bit of each, so you have Reagan’s performative empty suit. You have Bill Clinton’s used car salesman…and you have dangerously underqualified George W. Bush. And then you have – I voted for him, but let’s face it, Barack Obama (who is) awfully soft and welcoming with big money. And then, of course, Trump’s narcissism. “.



Satire on American journalists

There is also satire in McKay’s critique of American journalists and major networks like Fox News, CNN and MSNBC. However, there is one show in particular that has been singled out as the main reference: ‘Morning Joe’, which airs on MSNBC, and in ‘Don’t Look Up’ becomes the hit ‘The Daily Rip’, Hosted by Brie Evantee (Cate Blanchett) and Jack Bremmer (Tyler Perry). The American media have seen in the character played by Blanchett a clear reference to the presenter Mika Brzezinski, whom she resembles both physically and in personality.



The role of the stars

McKay also takes a critical look at personalities from music, television and film and their role in influencing millions of people around the world. In ‘Don’t Look Up,’ singer-actress Ariana Grande has a guest appearance as the character Riley Bina, who is herself in real life. Her fame, superficiality and her ego envelop her public to minimize the problems that plague the world’s population.



Memes and social networks

The film could not fail to show the role of today’s social networks and their influence on the perception of world problems. When Lawrence’s character loses hope in humanity seeing that no one cares about the “end of the world”, social media users choose to ridicule her and make her a trend, as “the woman who says we are all going to die” . Something similar happens to DiCaprio’s character, who becomes “the world’s sexiest astronomer.”



Activism

The plot of ‘Don’t Look Up’ underlies the activism of director Adam McKay and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who have also stood out in their careers for their commitment to the cause. For Leo, the film is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This is what he said in an interview for the YouTube channel Netflix Channel Club: “I had searched several times for a movie that had an environmental background, and what Adam did was so brilliant, using the analogy of a giant comet heading towards Earth. and showing how the human race would react to him on a political and scientific level, something I had never seen before.”



