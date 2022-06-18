Real: Cristiano Ronaldo’s message for Marcelo’s departure

The five-time Portuguese Ballon d’Or has posted a message for his former teammate in Madrid, who will be leaving Real in a few days.

One by one, Real Madrid legends are leaving the club. If Luka Modric recently extended his lease in the Spanish capital for a season, Marcelo will leave the club at the end of June.

“A brother that football gave me”

A remarkable start for the Merengue, while the Brazilian side dazzled with his talent the decade of the club, notably winning the trifle of five Champions League (including the three consecutive under the aegis of Zinédine Zidane).

Enough to bring back some memories, especially for another strongman of this prosperous period of Real: Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese has indeed split a nice message to the attention of his former teammate on social networks. “More than a teammate, a brother that football has given me,” he wrote.

“On and off the pitch, one of the biggest stars I’ve had the pleasure of sharing a locker room with. Go on your new adventure, Marcelo!”

Marcelo, Real’s most capped player

Arrived in Madrid in January 2007, Marcelo has established himself as a major player for the club over the seasons.

What to go away as a hero, he who participated in the conquest of five European coronations therefore, but also six titles of champion of Spain, for a total of 25 trophies.

Always in a good mood, the international auriverde will also leave the image of a personality particularly appreciated in the Madrid locker room, where he played a leading role from the bench last season.