Sports

“Real danger of violent actions against ultras background”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

Inter Napoli fansInter Napoli fans

Inter-Napoli prohibited for residents of Campania

Napoli football news. Inter-Napoli it will be forbidden to the Azzurri fans residing in Campania. After the death of an ultras before the 2018 match, the prefect of Milan, Renato Saccone, has decided to ban the sale of tickets for Inter-Napoli, scheduled for Sunday evening at 18, to residents of Campania. The decision was taken today, after the suggestion of the Committee for the analysis of the safety of sporting events in the session of November 18, where they declared that they recognized “real danger of violent actions“By the”extreme fringes“By ultras.

Inter Naples San Siro

High-risk Inter-Napoli

The fear is that the previous of 2018 may unleash a new guerrilla war on the streets of the Lombard capital, a retaliation for the events that occurred three years ago. The Napoli loyalty card will therefore be of no use for those who live in Campania. An acceptance will be made for those who, on the other hand, hold the Inter loyalty card, who will be able to watch the match instead. Those who have already purchased the ticket have been informed that they will be refunded.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the truth about the times ”- SOS Fanta

2 weeks ago

Here is the formula with which Borja Mayoral could arrive at Fiorentina. Sassuolo makes the price for Berardi-Scamacca

3 weeks ago

Mantra Fantasy Football, the 5 certainties of the 13th matchday of Serie A

22 hours ago

MotoGP, Dovizioso: “it’s not easy to accept that I’m not fast, I don’t drive by instinct”

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button