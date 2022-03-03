Real España and Vida are winning, draw Motagua vs. Marathon and Platense vs. Olympia!

2022-03-01

END THE FIRST PART! Platense and Olimpia are 0-0 at the Excelsior stadium in Puerto Cortés.

MINUTE BY MINUTE OF THE START OF DATE 8

END THE FIRST PART: Real Spain is beating UPNFM 1-0 at the Morazán stadium.

END OF THE FIRST PART: Motagua and Marathón are 0-0 at the National Stadium in César Obando’s debut on the Ciclón bench.

Four. Five’ The Indian referee 5 minutes replacement at the National Stadium. The image of César “Nene” Obando in his debut as coach of Motagua.

GOOOOOOOOOOOL OF REAL SPAIN! Jhow Benavídez at minute 45 marks the 1-0 UPNFM.

RED! Luis Garrido is sent off for a double yellow card at minute 45.

CONTROVERSY! The Marathón players claimed a criminal foul for a hand in the area. Referee Melvin Matamoros said keep going!

YELLOW for Luis Garrido del Marathón at minute 38.

NEAR! Free kick taken by Mario Martínez, a player connects with a header and goalkeeper Marlon Licona went wrong on the rebound, luckily the ball escaped above the goal at minute 36.

GOOOOOOOOOOOL OF LIFE! At 28 seconds Patryck Ferreira scores 1-0 against Real Sociedad in La Ceiba.

START THE GAME! life vs. Real Sociedad at the Ceibeño stadium.

The 11th of Life: Roberto López, Juan Pablo Montes, Carlos Sánchez, Carlos Argueta, Marco Velásquez, Sergio Peña, Roger Sander, Antony García, Alexander Aguilar and Patryck Ferreira. DT: Fernando Mira.

NEAR! Shot by Franco Olego containing Denovan Torres. Marathon is saved at minute 28.

18′ Eddie Hernández shook a mark in the area and took an uncomfortable shot that Rafael Zúniga controlled.