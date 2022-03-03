Real España and Vida are winning, draw Motagua vs. Marathon and Platense vs. Olympia!

2022-03-01
MINUTE BY MINUTE OF THE START OF DATE 8
TODAY’S GAMES
Motagua 0-0 Marathon
Platense 0-0 Olympia
Real Spain 1-0 UPNFM
Life 1-0 Royal Society
END THE FIRST PART! Platense and Olimpia are 0-0 at the Excelsior stadium in Puerto Cortés.
END THE FIRST PART: Real Spain is beating UPNFM 1-0 at the Morazán stadium.
END OF THE FIRST PART: Motagua and Marathón are 0-0 at the National Stadium in César Obando’s debut on the Ciclón bench.
Four. Five’ The Indian referee 5 minutes replacement at the National Stadium. The image of César “Nene” Obando in his debut as coach of Motagua.
GOOOOOOOOOOOL OF REAL SPAIN! Jhow Benavídez at minute 45 marks the 1-0 UPNFM.
RED! Luis Garrido is sent off for a double yellow card at minute 45.
CONTROVERSY! The Marathón players claimed a criminal foul for a hand in the area. Referee Melvin Matamoros said keep going!
YELLOW for Luis Garrido del Marathón at minute 38.
NEAR! Free kick taken by Mario Martínez, a player connects with a header and goalkeeper Marlon Licona went wrong on the rebound, luckily the ball escaped above the goal at minute 36.
GOOOOOOOOOOOL OF LIFE! At 28 seconds Patryck Ferreira scores 1-0 against Real Sociedad in La Ceiba.
START THE GAME! life vs. Real Sociedad at the Ceibeño stadium.
The 11th of Life: Roberto López, Juan Pablo Montes, Carlos Sánchez, Carlos Argueta, Marco Velásquez, Sergio Peña, Roger Sander, Antony García, Alexander Aguilar and Patryck Ferreira. DT: Fernando Mira.
NEAR! Shot by Franco Olego containing Denovan Torres. Marathon is saved at minute 28.
18′ Eddie Hernández shook a mark in the area and took an uncomfortable shot that Rafael Zúniga controlled.
twenty’ Foul by Óscar García against Mario Martínez in midfield. The greens charge, the defense deflects and the ball ends up in the hands of Marlon Licona.
16′ Real España and UPNFM still haven’t hurt each other at the Morazán stadium.
fifteen’ Shot by Edwin Solano that crossed the area and escaped through the final line. Marathón tries with shots from medium distance.
14′ Foul by Marcelo Pereira against Colombian Santiago Córdoba. Free kick in favor of Marathón who takes it badly and an attack from the Cyclone is coming.
9′ Shot by Byron Rodríguez that saves without problems Edrick Menjívar.
eleven’ Goal kick in favor of the Marathon. Motagua came out to press from the start.
STARTS! Royal Spain vs. UPNFM at the Morazán stadium.
STARTS! Platense vs. Olimpia at the Excelsior stadium in Puerto Cortés.
START THE GAME! Motagua vs. Marathon at the National Stadium.
6:59PM The Motagua and Marathón squads are already on the grass of the National Stadium. It’s about to start the game.
The 11th of Motagua: Marlon Licona, Denil Maldonado, Marcelo Pereira, Wesly Decas, Marcelo Santos, Juan Delgado, Héctor Castellanos, Oscar Garcí, Roberto Moreira, Iván López and Franco Olego. DT: Cesar Obando.
The 11 of the Marathon against the Cyclone: Denovan Torres, Allans Vargas, Braian Molina, Bryan Barrios, Reinieri Mayorquín, Luis Garrido, Mario Martínez, José Aguilaera, Isaac Castillo, Santiago Córdoba and Edwin Solano. DT: Martin Garcia.
The 11 of Platense: Rafael Zúniga, André Orellana, Federico Maya, Marco Martínez, Edson Rocha, David Montoya, Jorge Cardona, Elder Ramos, Héctor Aranda, William Moncada and Byron Rodríguez. DT: Ramon Maradiaga.
Olympia 11: Edrick Menjívar, Jamir Maldonado, Brayan Beckeles, Jonathan Paz, Josman Figueroa, Carlos Pineda, Boniek García, Cristian Altamirano, Heber Núñez, Michaell Chirinos and Diego Reyes. DT: Pablo Lavallen.
The 11 of Real Spain: Luis López, Kevin Álvarez, Devron García, Franklin Flores, Mayron Flores, Gerson Chávez, Jhow Benavídez, Júnior Lacayo, Carlos Bernárdez and Ramiro Rocca. DT: Hector Vargas.
This is how UPNFM comes out: Gerson Argueta, Edward Reyes, Luis Argeñal, Harrison Bernárdez, Axel Gómez, Lesvin Medina, Oliver Morazán, Xavi Torres, Luis Álvarez, Rembrandt Flores, Juan Ramón Mejía. DT: Raul Caceres.
6:15PM In Puerto Cortés there are already fans lining up to enter the Excelsior. Threat of rain for Platense vs. Olympia.
6:05PM In the Excelsior stadium, Platense will host Olimpia. Those led by Ramón Maradiaga urgently need triumphs to keep the dream of salvation alive.
4:55PM Motagua already let us take a look at his dressing room. The Cyclone today premieres technical; Cesar “Nene” Obando.
5:40PM The Motagua and Marathón squads are already at the National Stadium for the classic that starts at 5:00 PM.