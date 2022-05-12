Real España defeats Marathón and gets half a ticket to the grand final of the Clausura 2022 tournament

2022-05-11

The doors of the grand finale touched them Royal Spain and twice. An impressive 2-0 win against marathon he left the crossing of the classic sampedrano on the verge of knockout.

Only a cataclysm will prevent the Machine from returning for the second tournament in a row to the games where the title is in dispute.

On the way, Royal Spain He also shook off 12 years of not beating the Green Monster at the Olympic stadium, the record was from April 10, 2010 by 2-1.

The guest

A meeting worthy of a semifinal began this key where the show is always guaranteed. Before the 10th minute there had already been three clear scoring chances in both frames. The first where Jhow Benavídez finished off inside the area and goalkeeper Denovan Torres took it out.

Following, the purslane Juan Vieyra headed almost level with the grass and Buba López had to send the ball to the corner kick. and Junior Footman inexplicably he defined lousy with the bow only after a lag by Carlos Bernárdez.

Nevertheless, footman had revenge in minute 26. Franklin Flores endured the marking of the improvised right, Luis Garrido, and took the center where he rose into the air Junior Footman and nailed the ball with a superb header. Great goal and aurinegro jubilation before the silence of the Metropolitan Colossus.