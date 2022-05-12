Real España defeats Marathón and gets half a ticket to the grand final of the Clausura 2022 tournament
The doors of the grand finale touched them Royal Spain and twice. An impressive 2-0 win against marathon he left the crossing of the classic sampedrano on the verge of knockout.
Only a cataclysm will prevent the Machine from returning for the second tournament in a row to the games where the title is in dispute.
On the way, Royal Spain He also shook off 12 years of not beating the Green Monster at the Olympic stadium, the record was from April 10, 2010 by 2-1.
The guest
A meeting worthy of a semifinal began this key where the show is always guaranteed. Before the 10th minute there had already been three clear scoring chances in both frames. The first where Jhow Benavídez finished off inside the area and goalkeeper Denovan Torres took it out.
Following, the purslane Juan Vieyra headed almost level with the grass and Buba López had to send the ball to the corner kick. and Junior Footman inexplicably he defined lousy with the bow only after a lag by Carlos Bernárdez.
Nevertheless, footman had revenge in minute 26. Franklin Flores endured the marking of the improvised right, Luis Garrido, and took the center where he rose into the air Junior Footman and nailed the ball with a superb header. Great goal and aurinegro jubilation before the silence of the Metropolitan Colossus.
The reaction of the Panzas Verdes was not what was expected, Juan Vieyra had to appear with a free throw where Buba López deflected again.
the tombstone
Buba kept Argentinian Juan Vieyra at bay and another shot from a free kick was controlled by the experienced goalkeeper of the Machine when the game barely had its genesis in the second half.
Royal Spain He acted intelligently and without despair, he climbed the lines little by little, taking advantage of the fragility in the lower part of the purslane.
I went there where they struck again, Carlos el Chapetía Vargas and Kevin Álvarez combined, the latter centó, where the only companion was.
In the play, Allans Vargas, Bryan Barrios and Denovan Torres were observed in the front row, only Carlos Bernardez was launched to make it 2-0. Delirium of the aurinegros and long faces of the purslane.
Without a doubt, the entrance of the young Odín Ramos changed the face of marathonthe only one that worked for coach Manuel Keosseián.
Odín took out a powerful shot from long distance where Buba López once again showed off with the new cover.
The emerald team did not find the formula for him and Jeison Mejía threw a heads-up where Denovan Torres was removed, although later an offside was sanctioned. Allans Vargas shook the post and in the counterattack none of his teammates took advantage of the fact that Buba was lying on the ground.
Final whistle and the leader of the laps puts a foot and a half in the grand finale. For the return game on Saturday at the Morazán stadium, the marathon must win by a difference of three goals to eliminate Royal Spain.
THE MATCH SHEET
marathon
goals: did not dial
Yellow cards: Allans Vargas Min. 34, B. Barrios Min. 56.
Changes: B. Barrios by Isaac Castillo Min.46, Elmer Güity by José Aguilera Min.46, Odín Ramos by Mario Martínez Min.72, Ovidio Lanza by Lucas Campana Min.82, Frelys López by Edwin Solano Min.82.
Royal Spain
goals: Junior Lacayo Min.26, Carlos Bernárdez Min.62
Yellow cards: Mayron Flores Min. 39, Getsel Montes Min. 77, Jhow Benavídez Min. 81
Changes: Omar Rosas by Carlos Bernárdez Min. 65, Sarabia by Mayron Flores Min.65, Yeison Mejía by Carlos Mejía Min.75, Exon Arzú by Lacayo Min. 75, Ezequiel Denis by Gerson Chávez Min. 90+3.
LINEUPS:
marathon: Denovan Torres, Allans Vargas, Bryan Molina, José David Aguilera, Luis Garrido, Reynieri Mayorquín, Isaac Castillo, Mario Martínez, Juan Vieyra, Edwin Solano and Lucas Campana.
Royal Spain: Luis López, Kevin Álvarez, Getsel Montes, Devron García, Franklin Flores, Gerson Chávez, Mayron Flores, Carlos Mejía, Jhow Benavídez, Carlos Bernárdez and Júnior Lacayo.