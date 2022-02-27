Real España displaced Marathón and Motagua; Olympia secured second place

2022-02-26

Date 7 of the Clausura 2022 tournament in Honduras kicked off with three vibrant matches that featured interesting movements in the standings. In the early hours, the Olimpia thrashed UPNFM 3-0 at the Marcelo Tinoco stadium in Danlí with goals from Edwin Rodríguez, an own goal from Axel Gómez and Cristian Altamirano. With this, the Whites put an end to two days without celebrating and incidentally secured second place in the Clausura with 13 points, regardless of what happens in the rest of the day.

Vida jumps to third place and La Maquina displaces Motagua and Marathón In the Ceibeño classic the Life beat Victoria 2-1 and with it he jumped to third place in the table with 10 points. The jaibos remains first with 15 points. In San Pedro Sula, the Real Spain thrashed Honduras Progreso 3-0 and with this, they placed in fourth place with 9 points, equaling Motagua.